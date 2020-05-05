New York reports 15 child cases of rare disease linked to COVID-19
Fifteen children have been hospitalized in New York with a rare inflammatory disease possibly linked to coronavirus, officials said Tuesday, in the latest reports of the worrying syndrome.
Kawasaki disease is a mysterious illness that primarily affects children up to the age of five and causes the walls of arteries to become inflamed, resulting in fever, skin peeling and joint pain.
Britain’s National Health Service first sounded the alarm last month, warning about a small rise in children infected with the coronavirus that have “overlapping features of toxic shock syndrome and atypical Kawasaki disease.”
France has also reported several cases.
Though frightening, most recover without serious issues.
New York’s government health department said it had identified 15 cases of children aged between two and 15 who had symptoms of Kawasaki disease.
“That is enough for sure (to say) it’s causing us concern,” Mayor Bill de Blasio told reporters.
Four of the patients tested positive for COVID-19, the health department said in a statement.
Six of the ten who tested negative were found to have antibodies, suggesting they had previously been infected with COVID-19.
More than half of the patients required blood pressure support and five needed mechanical ventilation, but no fatalities were reported among the cases, the department said.
Respiratory symptoms were reported in less than half the patients, it said. All experienced a fever and more than half reported rash, abdominal pain, vomiting, or diarrhea.
New York City Health Commissioner Oxiris Barbot said a few cases had also been identified in Boston and Philadelphia.
“We’re not sure what to make of this yet. We’re still learning everyday about how COVID-19 behaves,” she said.
Treatment for Kawasaki disease involves intravenous immunoglobulin and aspirin, Barbot added.
© 2020 AFP
COVID-19
New York reports 15 child cases of rare disease linked to COVID-19
Fifteen children have been hospitalized in New York with a rare inflammatory disease possibly linked to coronavirus, officials said Tuesday, in the latest reports of the worrying syndrome.
Kawasaki disease is a mysterious illness that primarily affects children up to the age of five and causes the walls of arteries to become inflamed, resulting in fever, skin peeling and joint pain.
Britain's National Health Service first sounded the alarm last month, warning about a small rise in children infected with the coronavirus that have "overlapping features of toxic shock syndrome and atypical Kawasaki disease."
COVID-19
Read whistleblower complaint: Fired Doc tried to find coronavirus vaccine–officials ordered focus on Trump malaria drug
Dr. Rick Bright's 89-page whistleblower complaint reveals what could very well be the most damaging proof to date that corruption, malfeasance, and greed have permeated the entire federal government and tens of thousands of Americans have died as a result.
Dr. Bright, the nation's vaccine chief, says that as far back as January he was working to find a vaccine for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, but top Trump administration officials instead ordered him to focus on how to use anti-malaria drugs President Trump was pushing, including chloroquine and hydroxychloroquin, as cure-alls for the deadly virus.
Breaking Banner
Trump needs an intervention because he’s like a child suffering a mental health crisis: SE Cupp
Conservative political commentator S.E. Cupp drew upon her experience as the mother of a five-year-old boy to inform her views on President Donald Trump.
"Every parent has warily confronted the hypothetical question: What would you do if you suspected your child was unwell?" she wondered. "Not physically, but emotionally unwell, or mentally unstable?"
The way she explained the scenario could just as easily apply to a child as the leader of the free world.
"Imagine learning your teenager, for example, had been yelling demeaning slurs at the girls in his class, harassing them and calling them names," she explained. "And that he’d been secretly using his social media accounts to go on late-night rants against perceived enemies, attacking their looks, and again, calling them names in unending, seething, rambling posts. Or that he’d been increasingly susceptible to bizarre and otherwise implausible conspiracy theories, and was spreading them unprompted to anyone who would listen."