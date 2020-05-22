New Zealand opposition changes leader as PM support soars
New Zealand opposition changes leader as PM support soars
Wellington (AFP) - New Zealand's conservative opposition switched leaders Friday in a last-gasp bid to counter the record support Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is enjoying for containing the coronavirus.National Party lawmakers voted to ditch Simon Bridges after opinion polls predicted he was headed for a wipeout at a general election on September 19.His replacement is former agri-business executive Todd Muller, who faces a mammoth task to make the Nationals competitive before Kiwis cast their ballots in less than four months.Muller, 51, said his focus was on helping New Zealand's economy reco... (more…)
