Nicolas Cage to star in ‘Tiger King’ series
Nicolas Cage will star in a scripted television series about flamboyant “Tiger King” zookeeper Joe Exotic, his publicist told AFP Monday.
The Oscar-winning US actor will also executive produce the show based on a magazine article about Exotic, who recently shot to fame as the subject of a wildly popular docuseries.
The surreal story of Exotic — a gay, mullet-wearing private zoo owner now in prison for murder-for-hire — became a US cultural phenomenon following the release of a Netflix documentary.
“Tiger King” was watched a reported 34 million times in just 10 days following its release in March, providing welcome relief to a nation under coronavirus lockdown.
Cage’s series will be his first major foray into television, and is the second scripted show known to be in the works about Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage.
According to Variety, the eight-episode series will be created by CBS and Imagine’s Brian Grazer, Oscar-winning producer of “A Beautiful Mind.”
It will “explore how he became Joe Exotic, and how he lost himself to a character of his own creation,” the Hollywood trade publication said.
Another television series based on a podcast about Exotic is also in development.
Cage, who won the best actor Oscar for “Leaving Las Vegas” (1995), enjoys a cult following and has starred in wide range of box office hits including “Face/Off,” “Con Air” and “National Treasure.”
© 2020 AFP
Security guard shot in the head after telling woman to wear mask inside Family Dollar store
According to a report from CNN, a security guard at a Family Dollar store in Flint, Michigan, was shot and killed this Friday after telling a woman to wear a mask inside the store, which is required by the state.
Calvin Munerlyn, 43, died at a local hospital after he was shot in the head. The shooter and a second suspect are still at large.
According to witnesses, Munerlyn got into a verbal altercation with the woman who tried to enter the store without a mask. After the argument, the woman left in an SUV, which then returned 20 minutes later. Two men exited the SUV and entered the store to confront Munerlyn. One of the men was yelling at Munerlyn for disrespecting his wife, when the other man pulled out a gun and shot him.
Trump-loving radical tells Christians to build an underground railroad and prepare for revolution in bizarre coronavirus video
Scott Lively, a Trump-loving former GOP gubernatorial candidate, is telling Christians it is their "duty" to build an underground railroad and prepare to wage a violent revolution in response to what he foresees as the impending persecution of Christ-followers.
As Right Wing Watch's Kyle Mantyla reports, Lively used his online "Breaking News Bible Study" (video below) on Sunday to warn his supporters "they need to establish a modern-day Underground Railroad for Christians to escape coming persecution and prepare to wage a violent revolution against those who seek to use the current COVID-19 pandemic to impose a socialist End Times ‘emerging Beast government’ on the United States."