Quantcast
Connect with us

Nicolle Wallace: DOJ dropping Flynn case ‘may not go down the way Donald Trump and Bill Barr want it to’

Published

1 min ago

on

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace reported Thursday that three former Justice Department officials, all Republicans, doubted that Judge Emmet Sullivan would be quick to dismiss the case against former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn even if the DOJ has decided not to prosecute.

They said “that this was a lie told to Vice President Mike Pence that they knew was a lie because Mike Flynn’s conversations with Sergey Kislyak were on intercepts, the kinds of things the intelligence community listens to, not because they’re listening for Mike Flynn, but because they’re listening to people like Ambassador Kislyak. It was that lie to the vice president that got Mike Flynn on the radar of law enforcement. Mike Flynn lied to the FBI and affirmed that admission that he’d lied to the FBI as late as 2019, according to one former Justice Department official.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Wallace’s sources, those facts may give Judge Sullivan some “pause.”

“So, it may not go down the way Attorney General Barr and Donald Trump want it to,” Wallace said.

In an earlier conversation, former federal prosecutor Chuck Rosenberg explained that very few federal judges are “pushovers,” recalled MSNBC’s Brian Williams. Judge Sullivan was appointed by former President George W. Bush.

Williams also noted that looking at social media he discovered that there were Russian flags and Russian memes being posted congratulating Flynn.

“Putin, if you’re listening, high-five your asset,” Williams quoted the first thing he saw on Twitter about the Flynn news.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to “let Flynn go,” began part of a long investigation into the president’s attempt to cover up the administration’s link to Russia. Wallace said that it’s clear Trump finally found someone who would see to it that Flynn was “let go” in Bill Barr.

The New York Times reported that Trump was prepping pardons for Flynn and friend Roger Stone as late as last week.

See the discussion below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘This is outrageous!’ House Judiciary chair vows to haul Bill Barr into Congress after DOJ drops Flynn case

Published

19 mins ago

on

May 7, 2020

By

On Thursday, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) blasted Attorney General William Barr's decision to drop charges against President Donald Trump's former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn as "outrageous".

Nadler vowed that he would bring Barr before Congress and "demand answers" on the Flynn decision, as quickly as the COVID-19 pandemic and its logistical challenges would allow.

This is outrageous!

Flynn PLEADED GUILTY to lying to investigators. The evidence against him is overwhelming. Now, a politicized DOJ is dropping the case.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump: ‘I would certainly consider’ bringing Michael Flynn back to work at the White House

Published

27 mins ago

on

May 7, 2020

By

Former Director of National Intelligence Michael Flynn was fired from the White House after he lied to Vice President Mike Pence about his interactions with the Russian government prior to President Donald Trump being sworn in. Flynn contacted former Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak to discuss easing sanctions on them while former President Barack Obama was still the president.

Pence said in a recent statement Flynn's lie about the Russians appears to have been unintentional.

“I’m more inclined to believe it was unintentional than ever before,” Pence said last week while visiting Indiana. “When you see the nature of abusive actions by Justice Department officials toward him, it’s deeply troubling.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Senate fails to override Trump’s veto on bipartisan measure to limit his war powers

Published

36 mins ago

on

May 7, 2020

By

The US Senate on Thursday failed to override President Donald Trump's veto of a bipartisan measure that would have limited his power to attack Iran.

Lawmakers voted 49-44 to support the resolution that passed Congress earlier this year, short of the two-thirds majority necessary to override the president's veto of what he called a "very insulting" effort to curb his powers.

That bipartisan resolution said the president cannot commit US forces to hostilities against Iran or any part of its government or military without explicit authorization from Congress.

The measure stemmed from fears among both Trump's Republicans and Democrats that the White House was at risk of stumbling into war with the Islamic republic.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image