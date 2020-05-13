Quantcast
Connect with us

Nicolle Wallace is calling out Fox News for attacking Dr. Fauci: ‘Singed while playing with fire’

Published

1 min ago

on

Fox News is already anticipating that they’ll face lawsuits for their reckless treatment of the warnings around coronavirus. Now that President Donald Trump has decided that America will reopen whether it’s safe or not, Fox News hosts took to the network Tuesday night to attack Dr. Anthony Fauci for his testimony that if the U.S. reopens the country will endure more suffering and death.

ADVERTISEMENT

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace, the former communications chief at the George W. Bush White House, nailed Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham for deciding that Fauci is somehow the new enemy. “Nobody elected him,” the Fox hosts claimed. Indeed, if President Donald Trump and the White House doesn’t trust Fauci, they’ll make their own decisions, flying in the face of warnings from the experts. If that’s the way Trump and his friends at Fox want to move forward, they merely have to accept responsibility for the consequences if they’re wrong.

While Trump is trying to “sell a steady and swift march back to work,” as Wallace said, Americans aren’t buying it. A full 66 percent think that it likely won’t be safe until July to reemerge from lockdown. As it became clear that Trump was losing the battle on the message to reopen, Wallace said his pals took to the conservative airways.

She played a clip of the parade of attacks against Fauci, noting, “keep in mind they all work with a network associated with the Fox Business network which had to remove some hosts because of their coronavirus coverage.”

Watch her segment below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Can democracy survive Bill Barr?

Published

24 mins ago

on

May 13, 2020

By

Bill Barr is covering up for Donald Trump.

Trump’s first national security adviser, General Michael Flynn, met with the Russian ambassador to the U.S., Sergey Kislyak, just after President Obama had imposed sanctions on Russia for interfering in the 2016 election on behalf of Trump.

Flynn, according to news reports, told Kislyak that when Trump took office in a few weeks he’d do what he could to reverse the sanctions. As a result, on December 30, 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia wouldn’t retaliate against Obama’s action: a rare event.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s spy chief pushes ‘Obamagate’ conspiracy by releasing list linking Biden to Flynn’s unmasking

Published

34 mins ago

on

May 13, 2020

By

On Wednesday, Politico reported that President Donald Trump's acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell has sent Senate Republicans a list of former Obama administration officials involved in the process of "unmasking" former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn — and that the list includes former Vice President Joe Biden.

"Grenell sent the list a day after Sens. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) wrote to Grenell and Attorney General William Barr calling on them to release information about efforts by Obama administration officials to 'unmask' U.S. citizens who were subject to government surveillance," reported Andrew Desidiero and Betsy Woodruff Swan. "The senators referenced Grenell’s decision to declassify a list of Obama administration officials who were involved in the 'unmasking' of Flynn."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘You’re an idiot’: Tomi Lahren hit with a hilarious backlash after trying to use Pride parades to bash coronavirus restrictions

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 13, 2020

By

Right-wing Fox News commentator Tomi Lahren is getting some heat from Twitter users after she suggested that the LGBTQ community will end up having second thoughts about coronavirus lockdowns when their Pride parades start getting canceled.

"To the pro-eternal shutdown cheerleaders, when your favorite government pals start canceling pride parades, we better not hear a peep out of you!!!" she wrote last Thursday.

https://twitter.com/TomiLahren/status/1258490962801803272

As some pointed out, Pride parades have already been canceled -- not by the "government," but by Pride organizers themselves.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image