Nicolle Wallace is calling out Fox News for attacking Dr. Fauci: ‘Singed while playing with fire’

Fox News is already anticipating that they’ll face lawsuits for their reckless treatment of the warnings around coronavirus. Now that President Donald Trump has decided that America will reopen whether it’s safe or not, Fox News hosts took to the network Tuesday night to attack Dr. Anthony Fauci for his testimony that if the U.S. reopens the country will endure more suffering and death.
MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace, the former communications chief at the George W. Bush White House, nailed Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham for deciding that Fauci is somehow the new enemy. “Nobody elected him,” the Fox hosts claimed. Indeed, if President Donald Trump and the White House doesn’t trust Fauci, they’ll make their own decisions, flying in the face of warnings from the experts. If that’s the way Trump and his friends at Fox want to move forward, they merely have to accept responsibility for the consequences if they’re wrong.
While Trump is trying to “sell a steady and swift march back to work,” as Wallace said, Americans aren’t buying it. A full 66 percent think that it likely won’t be safe until July to reemerge from lockdown. As it became clear that Trump was losing the battle on the message to reopen, Wallace said his pals took to the conservative airways.
She played a clip of the parade of attacks against Fauci, noting, “keep in mind they all work with a network associated with the Fox Business network which had to remove some hosts because of their coronavirus coverage.”
Watch her segment below:
