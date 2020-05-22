Quantcast
Connect with us

‘No history of fraud at all’: Top Fox News anchor dismantles Trump’s vote by mail fear mongering

Published

14 mins ago

on

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace responded to President Donald Trump’s recent claims that there is extensive voter fraud associated with vote by mail. In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic some states are moving to allow anyone who does not want to go to the polls to request a ballot to vote by mail.

“I’ve done some deep dive in it,” Wallace told Fox News’ Ed Henry. “There really is no record of massive fraud, or even serious fraud, from mail-in voting. It’s being carried out in Republican states, it’s being carried out in Democratic states. There’s no indication that mail-in voting as opposed to in-person voting tends to favor one party over another – if anything, it tends to favor Republicans,” Wallace noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The people – now we’re talking about outside a pandemic – historically who tended to vote most often by mail are elderly people.”

Trump on Wednesday lied about fraud with voting by mail.

“If people mail in ballots there’s a lot of illegality they send in ballots that they harvest ballots you know all about harvesting and  they do lots of bad things, ah, ideally people go out and they vote,” Trump said. “Now, if you need a mail-in ballot if you need a specific, like, for example, I’m in the White House and I have to send the ballot to Florida, that makes sense.”

Trump went on to applaud a California race in a district that heavily relies on mail in voting, because the Republican candidate won.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wallace did warn about “ballot harvesting,” where someone collects ballots for voters and may not send them in, or selectively sends them in, in an attempt to favor one candidate over another.

Wallace even mentioned that happened in North Carolina, by a Republican operative, in a race where First Lady Karen Pence had actively campaigned for the GOP candidate.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When people get their ballots and mail them in themselves, no history of fraud at all,” Wallace concluded, destroying President Trump’s false claims.

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump’s intel chief promises to release ‘full’ transcripts of Flynn’s call to Russian ambassador

Published

8 mins ago

on

May 22, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's acting intelligence chief says he will push for the release of the full transcripts of Michael Flynn's phone call to the Russian ambassador.

Richard Grenell, the acting director of national intelligence, responded to criticism from House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) by announcing he'd started the declassification process for the transcripts before leaving office, reported the Federalist.

"The IC doesn’t have all the transcripts/summaries....it wasn’t our product," Grenell tweeted, confirming that report. "It’s odd that @AdamSchiff doesn’t know this. But I already started the declassification for the few we received. They should be released in full, though. The public deserves to see it."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

America is facing two very different coronavirus pandemics

Published

10 mins ago

on

May 22, 2020

By

No description of the coronavirus is more misleading than calling it “the great equalizer.”

The horrific truth is that Native Americans, Latinos, and African-Americans are dying at much higher rates than white people - and we don’t know the half of it because the CDC hasn’t released any racial data about the virus; we don’t know if they’re even collecting it.

But the picture emerging from cities, states, and reservations is that of an atrocity.

In Milwaukee County, black people make up just 26% of the county’s population but account for almost half the county’s cases, and a staggering 81% of its deaths.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Massive corporate deals are making healthcare workers ‘sitting ducks’: report

Published

19 mins ago

on

May 22, 2020

By

In a report for Vanity Fair this Friday, Diana Falzone points to the PPE shortages that are hobbling hospitals across the nation as the health care industry "has come to rely on group purchasing organizations, or GPOs—legal entities that negotiate contracts with supply vendors on behalf of their members."

One hospital highlighted in the report had an exclusive contract with Medline, the largest privately held manufacturer and distributor of medical supplies in the United States. The hospital has not accepted donations for PPE because they're contractually obligated to exclusively deal with the supplier.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image