No yeast? Here’s the easy way to start a sourdough starter from a baking expert
Would-be bread bakers, you’re not mistaken. The spike in demand for flour and yeast that you’re witnessing in supermarkets is real.“At the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, people worried about staying at home, and so they stocked up, a lot,” said Mike Oase, chief operating officer of Kowalski’s Markets, which has 11 Twin Cities locations. “People bought everything in sight. It was bigger than a Christmas week.”Oase said that flour supply lines are returning to normal. “And yeast will be back in stock in the next few weeks,” he said.The phenomenon of empty baking-aisle shelves did not go unnot…
Virus-truther Trump’s first and last strategy will be to deny the pandemic’s realities — after he’s done blaming Obama
Early last week, George W. Bush released a video in which he called for compassion and solidarity during the pandemic. It was the sort of sentiment we used to assume was just pro forma from our leaders in a time of crisis but was a startling departure from anything we've gotten from President Trump. Trump naturally, was miffed and complained that Bush hadn't supported him during the impeachment.
Noam Chomsky: Trump’s love of ‘wealth and corporate power’ played a key role in country’s staggering coronavirus death toll
President Donald Trump has been widely criticized on the left — as well as by centrist Democrats and Never Trump conservatives — for failing to take the threat of coronavirus seriously back in January and February. But left-wing author Noam Chomsky, in an interview with The Guardian, asserts that Trump’s culpability goes way beyond downplaying COVID-19’s severity: as Chomsky sees it, Trump’s love of corporate power is a fundamental reason why he has handled the crisis so badly.
Right-wing activist killed in police raid becomes a martyr for anti-lockdown protesters
Right-wing activist Duncan Lemp, 21, was shot and killed in a pre-dawn police raid on March 12 in Potomac, Maryland. The shooting itself is under dispute -- it isn't known if Lemp was asleep in his bed or if he was carrying a rifle; no one's sure why the raid happened -- but what is known is that Lemp is now embraced as a martyr by some of the most extreme elements of the anti-lockdown movement.
"Across the country, these armed anti-lockdown protesters have adopted Lemp as their mascot—giving their names to reporters as 'Duncan Lemp,' and putting his name on their body-armor vests," the Daily Beast's Will Sommer reports. "Lemp’s name has been used as an alias by anti-lockdown activists in Wisconsin, Nebraska, Tennessee, Michigan, North Carolina, Indiana, and Nevada. He’s been cited by those protesting business closures, and even one man said he was inspired by Lemp to allegedly go out hunting for police officers in a foiled attempt at a revenge killing."