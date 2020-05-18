No, you don’t have a ‘lizard brain’: Why the Psychology 101 model of the brain is all wrong

Every so often an academic article liberates itself from the bonds of turgidity that characterize scholarly prose, and instead welcomes readers with a refreshing gust of literary flair. Such is the case with a recent piece published in Current Directions in Psychological Science, and co-authored by Joseph Cesario and Heather L. Eisthen of Michigan State University and David J. Johnson of the University of Maryland.

The title? “Your Brain Is Not an Onion With a Tiny Reptile Inside.”

No, this isn’t an article debunking fringe conspiracy theories about how the world’s leaders are a bunch of literal lizard people. Rather, it addresses (and debunks) one of the most commonly-used metaphors in evolutionary psychology, the idea that the human brain evolved from lower life forms and hence has evolutionary remnants from those animals — akin to an onion with layers.

If you’ve ever heard someone speak of you possessing a “lizard brain” or “fish brain” that operates on some subconscious, primal level, you’ve heard this metaphor in action. This is called the triune-brain theory; as the authors write, the basic crux of it is that “as new vertebrate species arose, evolutionarily newer complex brain structures were laid on top of evolutionarily older simpler structures; that is, that an older core dealing with emotions and instinctive behaviors (the ‘reptilian brain’ consisting of the basal ganglia and limbic system) lies within a newer brain capable of language, action planning, and so on.”

Even respectable science magazines frequently fall back on this metaphor of the triune-brain theory. A Discover article from 2010, titled “You Fall in Love Because Your Brain is a Jellyfish, Lizard, and Mouse Ice Cream Cone,” is a prime example of triune-brain theory in action. As writer Kyle Munkittrick wrote then: