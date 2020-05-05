Quantcast
None of the political leaders were wearing masks during Donald Trump's tour of a Arizona mask factory

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump toured the Honeywell factory which decided to begin making N95 masks to help during the coronavirus crisis. But when Trump and the rest of the suits with him visited the mask factory, none of them were wearing masks.

White House Associated Press reporter Zeke Miller snapped a photo of the moment when new chief of staff Mark Meadows was attempting to elbow-bump a worker wearing a mask overlooking the politicians.

Trump told reporters Tuesday morning that he would wear a mask at Honeywell, but only if it is required.

“I think it’s a masked facility,” Trump said. “If it’s a masked facility, I will. I don’t know if it’s a masked facility.”

Sometime between the moment, Trump said that to when he reached Air Force One, he had changed his mind.

“No, I haven’t decided because I don’t know is it a — if it’s a mask environment, I would certainly do that. I’ll know when I get there,” the president said. “But I would wear it. If it’s a mask environment, I would have no problem.”

As Trump was arriving in Arizona, reporters were being attacked for wearing masks by his supporters.


