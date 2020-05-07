Norway mosque shooter pleads not guilty
A Norwegian man who admitted to killing his step-sister before opening fire in a mosque near Oslo last year pleaded not guilty as his trial started on Thursday.
Wearing a dark suit, 22-year-old Philip Manshaus appeared before the court outside Oslo, making the “OK” sign with his hand, used by some to signify white supremacy, as he entered.
Manshaus stands accused of murder and committing an act of terror.
He was arrested on August 10, 2019 after opening fire in the Al-Noor mosque in the affluent Oslo suburb of Baerum while wearing a bullet-proof vest and a helmet with a camera strapped to it.
Just three worshippers were in the mosque at the time, and there were no serious injuries as a 65-year-old man overpowered Manshaus.
According to the charge sheet, Manshaus’ aim was to “kill as many Muslims as possible”.
The body of his 17-year-old step-sister was later found in their home.
Adopted from China by his father’s girlfriend, Johanne Zhangjia Ihle-Hansen was killed by four bullets, police said.
Manshaus has admitted to the facts of the case but pleaded not guilty, claiming his actions came out of “necessity”.
Norwegian media reported that Manshaus showed no remorse in the courtroom but rather expressed regret that he had “not been able to inflict more damage”.
According to the prosecution, Manshaus had a racist motive and was inspired by the attacks in Christchurch in New Zealand in March 2019, when Brenton Tarrant killed 51 people in shootings at two mosques.
Tarrant in turn has said he was inspired by Norwegian Anders Behring Breivik, who in July 2011 killed 77 people in a truck bomb blast near government offices in Oslo and a shooting spree at a Labour Party youth camp on the island of Utoya.
The Manshaus trial is due to last until May 26.
He faces 21 years in prison if convicted, but the prosecutor’s office has said they have not ruled asking for a custodial sentence, which would keep Manshaus behind bars until he is no longer deemed a danger to society.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Fox News and Trump are sowing doubts about coronavirus death counts — which could make the outbreak even worse
President Donald Trump's allies are openly questioning the coronavirus death toll, although most evidence suggests the real number is much higher.
Fox News has mainstreamed a conspiracy theory that medical experts were manipulating the numbers to hurt the president's re-election chances, and doctors fear those suspicions will make the outbreak even worse because Trump's supporters will stop following social distancing measures, reported Politico.
“By diminishing the fatality and the overall burden of mortality with Covid-19, what people are trying to do is diminish the gravity of the situation for whatever agenda,” said Dr. Felipe Lobelo, a former officer at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “That will lead to relaxing of public health measures, or lack of funding for contact tracing, which is critical or testing, or all the things that we need to do in order to keep the virus at bay.”
Breaking Banner
Fox News legal analyst slams ‘dangerous’ McConnell plan to shield businesses from coronavirus lawsuits
Fox News judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano said on Thursday that a Republican plan to shield businesses from coronavirus-related lawsuits is "dangerous."
Earlier this week, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) suggested that he would not support additional relief funds to households and businesses unless the package also includes a measure shielding businesses from liability for coronavirus infections.
But Napolitano argued that the provision would be anti-conservative and violate states rights.
Breaking Banner
Trump’s personal valet tests positive for coronavirus: CNN
A member of the U.S. Navy who also serves as a personal valet to President Trump has tested positive for coronavirus, CNN reports .
As CNN points out, the valets are an elite military unit who work in the White House and are sometimes very close to the president and first family. Trump was reportedly upset when he learned the valet tested positive. He was tested a second time by a White House physician.
"We were recently notified by the White House Medical Unit that a member of the United States Military, who works on the White House campus, has tested positive for Coronavirus," deputy White House press secretary Hogan Gidley said in a statement. "The President and the Vice President have since tested negative for the virus and they remain in great health."