‘Not everyone is losing in this pandemic’: Joy Reid notes 9 wealthy Americans who are getting richer during coronavirus

Over 33 million Americans have filed for unemployment insurance in the last two months, raising the official unemployment rate to 14.7%.

MSNBC anchor Joy Reid noted a post by Warren Gunnels showing that the eight richest men in America have increased their wealth by over $6 billion dollars — in one day.

The list included Mark Zuckerberg, Larry Page, Bill Gates, Sergey Brin, Larry Ellison, Warren Buffett, and Steve Ballmer.

“Not everyone is losing in this pandemic,” Reid noted.

But she added her own name: Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale.

