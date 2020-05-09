‘Not everyone is losing in this pandemic’: Joy Reid notes 9 wealthy Americans who are getting richer during coronavirus
Over 33 million Americans have filed for unemployment insurance in the last two months, raising the official unemployment rate to 14.7%.
MSNBC anchor Joy Reid noted a post by Warren Gunnels showing that the eight richest men in America have increased their wealth by over $6 billion dollars — in one day.
The list included Mark Zuckerberg, Larry Page, Bill Gates, Sergey Brin, Larry Ellison, Warren Buffett, and Steve Ballmer.
“Not everyone is losing in this pandemic,” Reid noted.
But she added her own name: Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale.
Not everyone is losing in this pandemic. https://t.co/HsE8856yIl
— Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) May 9, 2020
— Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) May 9, 2020
2020 Election
Brits use R.E.M. to mock Trump for ‘losing’ his civilians: ‘Oh no, I’ve said too much’
In 1991, the American alternative rock band R.E.M. released the hit song "Losing My Religion."
Nearly 30 years later, the song was used by the British website Joe in a viral video that has been seen over a half a million times.
"That's me and corona," the song began. "That's me in the spotlight abusing my position."
"Trying to blame Chinese flu. And I don't care if you have caught it," the song continued. "Oh no, I've said too much -- f*cked it up."
"I thought that I heard you coughing. I thought that I heard you wheeze. I think I let the old folks die," the song ended.
2020 Election
‘Not everyone is losing in this pandemic’: Joy Reid notes 9 wealthy Americans who are getting richer during coronavirus
Over 33 million Americans have filed for unemployment insurance in the last two months, raising the official unemployment rate to 14.7%.
MSNBC anchor Joy Reid noted a post by Warren Gunnels showing that the eight richest men in America have increased their wealth by over $6 billion dollars -- in one day.
The list included Mark Zuckerberg, Larry Page, Bill Gates, Sergey Brin, Larry Ellison, Warren Buffett, and Steve Ballmer.
"Not everyone is losing in this pandemic," Reid noted.
But she added her own name: Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale.
https://twitter.com/JoyAnnReid/status/1259221915748708353
2020 Election
Trump is in ‘serious trouble and so is his party’ as their approval numbers collapse: Analyst
On Saturday's edition of MSNBC's "Weekends," Democratic strategist Ed Kilgore suggested that President Donald Trump could ultimately meet the same political fate as Herbert Hoover — and take down the rest of the Republican Party in the process.
"You write that both Republican presidents, Hoover and Trump, are similar, in that both came to the White House never serving in the military, never have been elected office, both possessing great personal health, holding themselves in high esteem, but their family backgrounds and their personal character are quite different," said host Alex Witt. "Explain the differences."