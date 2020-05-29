Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Not exculpatory’: Just-declassified transcripts prove Flynn lied – ‘he also betrayed America’

Published

6 mins ago

on

Newly-declassified transcripts of intercepted telephone calls between Mike Flynn and then-Russia Ambassador Sergei Kislyak prove Trump’s soon-to-be National Security Advisor lied to federal investigators, and his original two guilty pleas were correct.

Friday afternoon newly-sworn in Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe sent declassified transcripts of Flynn’s calls to Congress. Portions of those transcripts have now been released.

ADVERTISEMENT

They clearly show he was discussing U.S. sanctions then-President Barack Obama had imposed on Russia before Trump took office.

Remember, this was late 2016. Russia had just attacked the U.S. election to help Trump win the White House and was (and is) considered an enemy of the United States.

U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), who has been clamoring for these transcripts to be released, sums up what Americans should know:

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the transcripts, Kislyak had told Flynn in December of 2016, “You might appreciate the sentiments that are raging in Moscow.”

Flynn, then an advisor to the Trump transition team, replied: “I know, I – believe me, I do appreciate it, I very much appreciate it,” as Politico reports.

“But I really don’t want us to get into a situation where we’re going, you know, where we do this and then you do something bigger, and then you know, everybody’s got to go back and forth and everybody’s got to be the tough guy here, you know?”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Flynn has moved to withdraw his guilty pleas, and Attorney General Barr has moved to drop all charges.

These transcripts make both those actions more difficult.

A sampling, and some commentary from experts:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Facebook

‘Not exculpatory’: Just-declassified transcripts prove Flynn lied – ‘he also betrayed America’

Published

4 mins ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

Newly-declassified transcripts of intercepted telephone calls between Mike Flynn and then-Russia Ambassador Sergei Kislyak prove Trump's soon-to-be National Security Advisor lied to federal investigators, and his original two guilty pleas were correct.

Friday afternoon newly-sworn in Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe sent declassified transcripts of Flynn's calls to Congress. Portions of those transcripts have now been released.

They clearly show he was discussing U.S. sanctions then-President Barack Obama had imposed on Russia before Trump took office.

Remember, this was late 2016. Russia had just attacked the U.S. election to help Trump win the White House and was (and is) considered an enemy of the United States.

Continue Reading

Facebook

Fed chair warns of widening inequality as US consumption dives

Published

9 mins ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

The coronavirus pandemic could widen inequalities in the United States, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned Friday, as government data showed consumer spending plunging by a record amount.

The world's largest economy is in dire shape with more than 40 million layoffs since lockdowns were imposed in mid-March to stop the spread of COVID-19.

And with low-wage services workers bearing the brunt of the job losses, Powell warned the pandemic could be "a great increaser of inequality."

"The pandemic is falling on those least able to bear its burdens," he said in a videoconference.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

South Carolina Republicans gather for an ‘active rejection’ of social distancing measures: report

Published

10 mins ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

On Friday, The New York Times reported on a gathering of Republicans in Conway, South Carolina that appeared to be an "active rejection" of social distancing measures and other public health guidelines.

"The outdoor gathering here on Thursday was a send-off event for Cleo Steele, a longtime Republican Party operative in Horry County, who is retiring to Ohio," wrote Astead Herndon. "Speakers shared the same microphone. Local and state political candidates greeted voters with handshakes and squeezed tight for pictures. Of all the people gathered outside the county Republican office — many of them senior citizens — fewer than a dozen wore masks."

Continue Reading
 
 