‘Not paying attention’: Kayleigh McEnany attacks ousted vaccine chief after he advocates washing hands

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany lashed out at Dr. Rick Bright on Thursday as he testified that the Trump administration ignored warnings about the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Bright, who was ousted as director of Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, appeared before Congress Thursday morning to sound the alarm about what he predicted could be “the darkest winter in modern history” if the administration does not properly prepare.

Following his opening statement, McEnany appeared on Fox News where she cherry picked his remarks to claim the doctor had not been “paying attention.”

“It sounds like Mr. Bright hasn’t really been paying much attention,” McEnany opined. “In fact, when he talks about the pandemic playbook, we actually put into place a pandemic preparedness document with recommendations long before the pandemic ever came.”

“It sounds like he hasn’t been paying attention when he suggests Americans should social distance and wash their hands,” she continued. “These are all things we said millions of times probably at this point when you count everyone at the White House who has been saying it.”

McEnany said that Bright also “wasn’t paying attention when he talked about building up a stockpile of equipment.”

“Perhaps he’s unaware of the 25 million N95 respirators the president’s delivered,” she opined, ignoring the initial shortages of supplies.

“It sounds like this is someone who’s reacting and making suggestions that have long been put into play,” McEnany remarked.

Watch the video below from Fox News.