NY to allow gatherings of up to 10 people after lawsuit challenges Cuomo’s order
ALBANY, N.Y. — Gatherings of up to 10 people will now be allowed in New York after a lawsuit challenged a directive from Gov. Andrew Cuomo that only gave the green light to Memorial Day celebrations and religious services.The change came Friday evening after the New York Civil Liberties Union sued the governor on behalf of a Brooklyn woman arrested twice outside City Hall for protesting the statewide coronavirus shutdown.The group argued that Cuomo’s initial order signed a day earlier infringed on New Yorkers’ First Amendment rights by allowing certain gatherings but limiting protests and demo…
Breaking Banner
Betsy DeVos openly admits she’s ‘absolutely’ using the pandemic to impose her ‘faith-based schools’ agenda
Breaking Banner
‘Obamagate’ is fake — the real scandal is what happened to Hillary Clinton
Politicized investigations, interference in elections, and abusive targeting by law enforcement are all the makings of a juicy political scandal. And President Donald Trump would like us to believe that such a scandal, with each of these components, is real and — even if he can't name any crime that might have been committed — directed at him. That's why he has promoted the lazy moniker "Obamagate," an all-encompassing term for the vague allegations of wrongdoing surrounding the conduct of the previous administration and the investigators probing the ties between his campaign and the Kremlin's interference in the 2016 election.
Breaking Banner
Jeff Sessions hits back at Donald Trump after the president endorses senate opponent: ‘You’re damn fortunate’
Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions seems to have finally found his courage now that he's running for his old Senate seat in Alabama.
After President Donald Trump endorsed Sessions' opponent, blasting the former AG for recusing himself from the Russia investigation and forcing Trump to look for other ways to get out of trouble, Sessions responded.
"@realdonaldtrump, Look, I know your anger, but recusal was required by law," Sessions tweeted Friday evening. "I did my duty and you're damn fortunate I did. It protected the rule of law and resulted in your exoneration. Your personal feelings don't dictate who Alabama picks as their senator, the people of Alabama do."