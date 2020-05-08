NYT needs their entire front-page to demonstrate America’s unemployment catastrophe

America’s staggering unemployment crisis was put into context on the front page of Saturday’s New York Times.

The newspaper used the entire sixth column to demonstate America’s drop in employment in context with a chart running across the top of the front page.

The chart appeared under the banner headline, “U.S. UNEMPLOYMENT IS WORST SINCE DEPRESSION.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A photo of Saturday’s front page was posted online by Josh Crutchmer, the newspaper’s print planning editor.