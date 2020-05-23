NYT praised for ‘jaw-dropping’ front page honoring coronavirus fatalities: ‘A visceral gut punch’

After revealing that Sunday’s New York Times would not feature an image on the front page, but would instead list the names of COVID-19 fatalities, the newspaper was praised online.

“U.S. deaths near 100,000, an incalculable loss,” the headline read above six columns of names.

“They were not simply names on a list. They were us,” reads the subhead.

“Numbers alone cannot possibly measure the impact of the coronavirus on America, whether it is the number of patients treated, jobs interrupted or lives cut short. As the country nears a grim milestone of 100,000 deaths attributed to the virus, The New York Times scoured obituaries and death notices of the victims. The 1,000 people here reflect just 1 percent of the toll,” the paper explained. “None were mere numbers.”

Here’s some of what people were saying about the front page:

Jaw-dropping, horrific. https://t.co/2AWWMrRPVA — Michelangelo Signorile, subscribe to my newsletter (@MSignorile) May 23, 2020

"Mr. Bodkin said he did not remember any front pages without images during his 40 years at The Times. 'This is certainly a first in modern times.'" https://t.co/yqX6pnihB2 https://t.co/WhGrjd7GVl — Brooke Jarvis (@brookejarvis) May 23, 2020

This is astonishing. Read closely; It’s not just their names, it’s a one line biography of each and every person. https://t.co/eFDRIyew5f — Rachel Parris (@rachelparris) May 23, 2020

Thank you @nytimes for doing this. Trump reaction: "I am going to pretend again to cancel my subscription!" https://t.co/yZzybOKsna — David Mandel (@DavidHMandel) May 23, 2020

The president of the United States played golf today. https://t.co/RD4MeTftMN — Tammy Ingram 🏳️‍🌈 (@tammyingram) May 23, 2020

Tomorrow's front page reminds me how powerful the Gray Lady can be. https://t.co/2MBupcxRN2 — Nikita Stewart (@kitastew) May 23, 2020

100,000 dead

A terrible milestone Every name a family devastated. A friend lost. A community and a country that will never be the same. This Memorial Day our nation mourns a preventable, catastrophic loss of life. A potent reminder that competent leadership matters. https://t.co/C50TD5UGsF — Kaz Weida (@kazweida) May 23, 2020

Hard to catch my breath. https://t.co/CyXfXrmuCx — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) May 23, 2020

The toll is incomprehensible. https://t.co/wtEo4sClHN — Trymaine Lee (@trymainelee) May 23, 2020

We know the losses are shocking and heartbreaking – but this is a visceral gut punch. https://t.co/l1KQ8nZYZD — Chris Jansing (@ChrisJansing) May 23, 2020

Donald Trump said on February 26 that cases would go down from 15 to almost zero. https://t.co/fMGdVnFjnO — Miranda Yaver (@mirandayaver) May 23, 2020

I don’t know how to metabolize this kind of grief. https://t.co/puKpc9YYNO — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) May 23, 2020

