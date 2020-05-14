Quantcast
Connect with us

Obama aides shocked by Ronny Jackson’s embrace of Trump’s ‘baseless conspiracy theories’: report

Published

1 min ago

on

On Thursday, The Washington Post reported that former Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson has left his former colleagues from the Obama administration stunned and scandalized by his wholehearted embrace of President Donald Trump’s attacks on them.

“The retired Navy admiral, who served as the physician to the president under George W. Bush, Obama and Trump, released a lengthy statement Thursday doubling down on a tweet he’d sent the day before calling Obama, and people who worked for him, ‘a Deep State traitor’ who ‘deserves to be brought to justice for their heinous actions,'” reported Colby Itkowitz. “Jackson’s comments followed a tirade of tweets from Trump proclaiming ‘Obamagate,’ over unsubstantiated claims that the Obama administration was working to take down Trump. Jackson accused his former boss of weaponizing ‘the highest levels of our government to spy on Trump.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

“During my time in the White House Ronny L. Jackson was my colleague, my friend and my doctor. I thanked him in my book for his good care,” tweeted former Obama deputy chief of staff Alyssa Mastromonaco. “His comments yesterday and today leave me confused, angry, and heartbroken. I don’t recognize this version of Ronny at all.”

Jon Favreau, a former speechwriter for Obama, tweeted, “Ronny L. Jackson palled around with us Deep State Traitors for 8 years and did nothing but smile and say kind things about Barack Obama, who made him an Admiral.”

Jackson was Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Veterans Affairs in 2018, but the nomination imploded spectacularly following misconduct allegations including distributing pills to White House officials and crashing a government vehicle while drunk. He is currently running for Texas’ 13th Congressional District.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘I clearly made a mistake’: Mitch McConnell admits to Fox News that he misled Trump supporters

Published

32 mins ago

on

May 14, 2020

By

On Monday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) falsely claimed that the Obama administration did not leave the Trump administration "any kind of game plan" for a pandemic.

The Republican Senate leader, who is facing reelection in Kentucky in 2020, made his comments on Monday's "Team Trump Livestream."

McConnell was fact-checked for his false claim by former Obama administration Ebola czar Ron Klain.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Why does Trump continue to ignore the fact the flu killed his own grandfather?

Published

49 mins ago

on

May 14, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's grandfather was not yet fifty when he died in 1918.

"The 49-year-old man had projected an image of robust health. A few days earlier he had been strolling down the streets of Queens with his 12-year-old son. Suddenly, he slowed his gait and told his son that he felt sick. By most accounts, he went to bed and died within 48 hours, on May 30," The New York Times noted in March. "The man’s name was Frederick Trump, and he was the grandfather of President Donald J. Trump.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Pompeo once again refuses to run for Senate as Trump privately begs him: report

Published

58 mins ago

on

May 14, 2020

By

On Thursday, The Washington Post reported that President Donald Trump privately implored Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to change his mind about not running for Senate in Kansas — and Pompeo once again told him he wasn't interested.

"Trump spoke to Pompeo about making a bid for the seat during a one-on-one meeting at the White House about two weeks ago, both people said, suggesting that Pompeo could definitely keep the seat for Republicans if he ran," wrote Josh Dawsey and John Hudson. "The president has received regular updates from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and other political advisers about the worsening political landscape in the Senate, according to Trump advisers, who, like others, spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private discussions. The president is regularly presented polling data about competitive Senate races."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image