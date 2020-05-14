Obama aides shocked by Ronny Jackson’s embrace of Trump’s ‘baseless conspiracy theories’: report

On Thursday, The Washington Post reported that former Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson has left his former colleagues from the Obama administration stunned and scandalized by his wholehearted embrace of President Donald Trump’s attacks on them.

“The retired Navy admiral, who served as the physician to the president under George W. Bush, Obama and Trump, released a lengthy statement Thursday doubling down on a tweet he’d sent the day before calling Obama, and people who worked for him, ‘a Deep State traitor’ who ‘deserves to be brought to justice for their heinous actions,'” reported Colby Itkowitz. “Jackson’s comments followed a tirade of tweets from Trump proclaiming ‘Obamagate,’ over unsubstantiated claims that the Obama administration was working to take down Trump. Jackson accused his former boss of weaponizing ‘the highest levels of our government to spy on Trump.'”

“During my time in the White House Ronny L. Jackson was my colleague, my friend and my doctor. I thanked him in my book for his good care,” tweeted former Obama deputy chief of staff Alyssa Mastromonaco. “His comments yesterday and today leave me confused, angry, and heartbroken. I don’t recognize this version of Ronny at all.”

Jon Favreau, a former speechwriter for Obama, tweeted, “Ronny L. Jackson palled around with us Deep State Traitors for 8 years and did nothing but smile and say kind things about Barack Obama, who made him an Admiral.”

Jackson was Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Veterans Affairs in 2018, but the nomination imploded spectacularly following misconduct allegations including distributing pills to White House officials and crashing a government vehicle while drunk. He is currently running for Texas’ 13th Congressional District.