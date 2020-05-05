Quantcast
Obama office goes off on Republican Senators for backing ‘Russian disinformation campaign’ into Biden

Published

1 min ago

on

In an official letter to the National Archives, President Barack Obama unleashed on Republican Senators he says are trying “to give credence to a Russian disinformation campaign,”

According to the letter, obtained by BuzzFeed News, Obama’s Office of the Former President told the National Archives and Records Administration, the office responsible for presidential records, “that a request from two top Republican senators for Obama administration documents related to Ukraine was improper.”

“It arises out of efforts by some, actively supported by Russia, to shift the blame for Russian interference in the 2016 election to Ukraine,” the letter, dated March 13, said.

The letter pointed to comments from former diplomat Fiona Hill, who testified to Congress that any claims of Ukrainian election meddling is “a fictional narrative that is being perpetrated and propagated by the Russian security services.”

It went on to say that they have provided thousands of records in response to requests from Congress, but in this case, the Republican senators can take a flying leap.

“Since 2017, the Office of President Obama has produced 12,880 pages of presidential records in response to special access requests from the White House and Congress,” the letter said.

“The request for early release of presidential records in order to give credence to a Russian disinformation campaign — one that has already been thoroughly investigated by a bipartisan congressional committee — is without precedent,” said the letter, signed by Obama’s records representative. “This use of the special access process serves no legitimate purpose, and does not outweigh or justify infringing confidentiality interests that all presidents have sought to protect.”

You can read it below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Continue Reading
Breaking Banner

None of the political leaders were wearing masks during Donald Trump’s tour of a Arizona mask factory

Published

14 mins ago

on

May 5, 2020

By

President Donald Trump toured the Honeywell factory which decided to begin making N95 masks to help during the coronavirus crisis. But when Trump and the rest of the suits with him visited the mask factory, none of them were wearing masks.

White House Associated Press reporter Zeke Miller snapped a photo of the moment when new chief of staff Mark Meadows was attempting to elbow-bump a worker wearing a mask overlooking the politicians.

https://twitter.com/ZekeJMiller/status/1257781069421539329

Trump told reporters Tuesday morning that he would wear a mask at Honeywell, but only if it is required.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump lies that he started his 2016 campaign by traveling to Arizona

Published

26 mins ago

on

May 5, 2020

By

On Tuesday, during a stopover in Arizona to check on a Honeywell plant producing medical equipment for the coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump sought to pander to locals by claiming Arizona was the first state he visited in his 2016 election campaign.

According to CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale, however, this is false: Trump visited New Hampshire first.

Trump is telling his story about how Arizona was the first place he traveled after he launched his campaign in 2015. It wasn't. He did an event in New Hampshire first.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Donald Trump explains why Americans must die to reopen the economy

Published

33 mins ago

on

May 5, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has been declaring victory against the coronavirus while deaths from the virus are still continuing to climb in the nation as a whole.

According to what the president told the press in Arizona Tuesday, the number of tests being given is the highest in the world. He held up a chart showing the United States crushing other countries. The problem with the chart is that it isn't standardized for population. When looking at countries with populations of 5 million people or more, the United States lags behind many states in Western Europe, Singapore, Canada, Russia, Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

Continue Reading
 
 
