Obama official explains how big corporations are perverting science in the age of Trumpism

Published

26 mins ago

on

In a new book, former Obama administration official David Michaels takes a look at how big corporations fund studies that promote pseudoscience in order to avoid regulations.He spoke to Vox’s Sean Illing about why the practice has become more prominent in recent years.

“The Republican base has been acclimatized to be skeptical of mainstream science, and easily believe accusations that they are being manipulated by the deep state, the liberal media, and pointy-headed scientists,” Michaels says.

He said big corporations fund these studies to manufacture doubt around negative information that might be circulating about their product.

“…they hire scientists who appear to be reputable to produce or obscure evidence about the products they make. If there are studies or even suggestions that their product is dangerous, you can hire a scientist who will say, ‘The evidence is in question,’ or, ‘The study is wrong,'” he continued.

“Corporations make sure those scientists get their opinions into what look like credible peer-reviewed journals, then they get picked up by newspapers, then they have the sound bites that commentators repeat, and that’s enough to convince people that there’s uncertainty. Not necessarily that the product is safe, but that the scientific evidence isn’t there.”

Read the full interview over at Vox.


'Grotesque' Trump scorched for obsession with late Joe Scarborough staffer — even as her husband begs him to stop

Published

3 mins ago

on

May 26, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Tuesday octupled down on his widely criticized decision to push bogus conspiracy theories about MSNBC host Joe Scarborough murdering a former staffer.

In a tweet posted this morning, the president once again called for police to investigate the death of Lori Klausutis, the former Scarborough staffer who died in 2001.

Real estate firms and landlords using loophole to rake in millions in COVID-19 federal aid: WSJ

Published

5 mins ago

on

May 26, 2020

By

According to a report at the Wall Street Journal, landlords and real estate firms are reaping millions in federal coronavirus aid -- that should have been off-limits to them -- by using a legal loophole.

The report notes that the Paycheck Protection Program, approved by Congress and signed by Donald Trump, was designed to support small companies and assist them with keeping workers employed during the coronavirus pandemic. However, so-called "passive businesses that collect rent and businesses that profit primarily off of price speculation" were excluded as well as companies that primarily develop or lease real estate."

