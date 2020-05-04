Ohio state department asks employers to rat out employees who refuse to work during the coronavirus pandemic

The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services is giving employees the ability to report coworkers who refuse to work because of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Fox19NOW, a form added to the agency’s website asks employers “if their business was deemed essential during the coronavirus outbreak, and if not, what date it reopened; did the employee quit or refuse to return, and if yes, why; was the work the same work as pre-COVID-19; and did the employer maintain the safety standards that are required by the Ohio Governor’s Office, and if no, why.”

You can view the form here.