Ohio state department asks employers to rat out employees who refuse to work during the coronavirus pandemic

Published

1 min ago

on

The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services is giving employees the ability to report coworkers who refuse to work because of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Fox19NOW, a form added to the agency’s website asks employers “if their business was deemed essential during the coronavirus outbreak, and if not, what date it reopened; did the employee quit or refuse to return, and if yes, why; was the work the same work as pre-COVID-19; and did the employer maintain the safety standards that are required by the Ohio Governor’s Office, and if no, why.”

You can view the form here.


Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin: ‘It’s a great time for people to explore America’

Published

4 mins ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin argued on Monday that people should go out and "explore America" during the pandemic.

During a telephone interview with Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo, Mnuchin said that President Donald Trump is looking for ways to stimulate travel.

"Do you think that international travel will be opened up this year?" Bartiromo wondered.

"Too hard to tell at this point," Mnuchin replied. "Our priority is opening up the domestic economy. Obviously, for business people that do need to travel, there will be travel on a limited basis."

"But it's a great time for people to explore America," he added. "A lot of people haven't seen many parts of America. I wish I could get back on the road soon."

Trump campaign’s big plans to attract Black voters goes up in smoke due to COVID-19 debacle: report

Published

6 mins ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, the job of Donald Trump's campaign staffers to attract African-American voters, already seen as an uphill battle, has become more difficult as the coronavirus pandemic has hit Black Americans disproportionately.

It was already highly unlikely that Trump, who won just 8 percent of the African-American vote in 2016, would make inroads in the black community where he is deeply unpopular according to polling.

Conservative columnist says if we survive the coronavirus crisis it will be due to diligent governors — not Trump

Published

23 mins ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

Conservative Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin shredded President Donald Trump's failed response to the COVID-19 crisis, saying that if the United States makes it through, it will be as a result of the diligent dedication of American governors and in spite of Trump.

"There is no guidebook," wrote Rubin on Monday. She noted that the Trump administration had a guidebook from the previous administration, but threw it out. The president has appeared a stark contrast to governors, as "narcissistic, ignorant, devoid of empathy, resistant to reason and never, ever willing to admit error."

