On social media, Rep. Nanette Barragan (D-Calif.) called on Congress to pass the ReWIND Act, which would block the Trump administration from cutting royalty rates.

“Congress must step in and stop this ill-fated oil bailout by passing the ReWIND Act before it goes any further,” said Jiang.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW