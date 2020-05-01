Quantcast
'Once again you take the side of terrorists': Twitter scorches Trump for telling Michigan gov to 'give a little' to anti-lockdown protesters

Published

1 min ago

on

In a tweet this Friday morning, President Trump urged Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer to “give a little” when it comes to the armed protesters swarming around the state’s Capitol.

“The Governor of Michigan should give a little, and put out the fire,” Trump wrote. “These are very good people, but they are angry. They want their lives back again, safely! See them, talk to them, make a deal.”

In the comment thread beneath his tweet, many saw Trump’s words as another example of him enabling the protests, much like he did with his “liberate” tweets from last month.

