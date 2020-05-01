‘Once again you take the side of terrorists’: Twitter scorches Trump for telling Michigan gov to ‘give a little’ to anti-lockdown protesters

In a tweet this Friday morning, President Trump urged Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer to “give a little” when it comes to the armed protesters swarming around the state’s Capitol.

“The Governor of Michigan should give a little, and put out the fire,” Trump wrote. “These are very good people, but they are angry. They want their lives back again, safely! See them, talk to them, make a deal.”

In the comment thread beneath his tweet, many saw Trump’s words as another example of him enabling the protests, much like he did with his “liberate” tweets from last month.

Trump urges Michigan Governor to mediate between the good stupid agry people and the virus. I wonder if the virus will give a little. https://t.co/gdbZSkSUTD — Taxi Kev (@aberdeentaxi1) May 1, 2020

angry mob brandishing military-grade weapons because they're mad at having to stay at home = "good people"

athlete taking a knee to protest centuries of systemic racism = "son of a b" — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) May 1, 2020

I’m old enough to remember when the USA didn’t negotiate with heavily armed terrorists who take over public buildings and threaten elected officials. Yet another principle & standard falls, under Putin’s corrupt clown…. pic.twitter.com/COz7STv6dW — Socially Distancing, Handwashing Primate (@MichellesDude) May 1, 2020

As a person living in michigan, they don't speak for the majority. The majority of michiganders are doing what is being asked. These are nothing but MAGA assholes who are going to march with their guns regardless of what's happening. And backed by Devoss. Look into it. — Rich (@richardwade317) May 1, 2020

“Very good people” pic.twitter.com/b3NoEmqsPi — Republicans for Joe Biden (@RepsForBiden) May 1, 2020

“Very good people.” This is what the United States president sees when he looks at angry lawless armed militia overtaking a state capital. (cough**Charlottesville very fine Nazis**cough) #Trump #MichiganProtest — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) May 1, 2020

Right-wing, White-men going to Capital with guns to scare democratically elected government to appease right-wing demands is textbook right-wing terrorism. — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) May 1, 2020

Gov. Whitmer doesn’t negotiate with terrorists. — Dreamweasel (@Dreamweasel) May 1, 2020

This is terrorism. They can be there without guns but choose to bring them. Why? Are they going to shoot up the place? No? Then the purpose is to instill terror into others. Terrorism. — [Deleted] (@JeffreyOld8) May 1, 2020

Is this your sequel to your one hit wonder “Very Fine People on Both Sides”, you psychotic scourge? They had rifles at the state house. This is neither normal nor acceptable, you genocidal gaslighting ghoul. — Lesley Abravanel🆘 (@lesleyabravanel) May 1, 2020