One of Trump’s biggest 2016 donors has ‘ghosted’ the president over his botched coronavirus response: report
In the 2016 election, there were two distinct types of Trump voters: (1) the hardcore MAGA base and (2) independents who weren’t fond of Donald Trump but disliked the Democratic presidential nominee, Hillary Clinton, even more. Silicon Valley billionaire Peter Thiel clearly fell into the first category, making substantial donations to Trump’s campaign and speaking at the 2016 Republican National Convention. But journalists Lachlan Cartwright, Asawin Suebsaeng and Lachlan Markay, in the Daily Beast, report that Thiel has “taken on a dramatically reduced — if not altogether nonexistent — role in pushing for Trump 2020.” And Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic is likely to blame.
The journalists explain, “Though Thiel declared a year and a half ago that he supports Trump’s re-election, he so far hasn’t donated large sums to any of the major Trump campaign committees — and it is unclear to various Trump lieutenants if those contributions are forthcoming. Top officials in the president’s political orbit say that Thiel has been absent from 2020 discussions, with one proclaiming the famous investor had ‘ghosted’ Team Trump lately.”
A source described by Cartwright, Suebsaeng and Markay as someone in “Thiel’s circle” told the Beast that the tech billionaire has been “shit-talking” Trump because of his response to the coronavirus crisis and its effect on the U.S. economy. And another source, also quoted anonymously, told the Beast that Thiel is “clearly very frustrated” with the president.
A Trump campaign source, interviewed by the Beast, said of Thiel, “He ghosted us. If anything (new) has happened, I haven’t heard about it.”
The Beast reporters note that according to Federal Election Commission data, Thiel hasn’t made any donations to Trump’s reelection campaign since 2018.
Trump’s Obama attacks stem from his belief no Black man should overshadow him: columnist
In a blunt-talking column for the New York Times, Charles Blow claimed that former President Barack Obama "lives" in Donald Trump's head because the current president knows his predecessor is everything he wishes he could be.
By which Blow means, "intellectual, articulate, adroit, contemplative and cool."
More importantly, he wrote, Trump is a racist at heart who can't stand a black man overshadowing him -- and still does more than three years after leaving the Oval Office.
‘Up for grabs’: Trump’s response to the coronavirus crisis is making Democrats optimistic about flipping the US Senate
Ideally, the Democratic National Committee would not only like to see its party win the presidential race and increase its majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, but also, flip the U.S. Senate — where Republicans slightly increased their majority in the 2018 midterms. Flipping the Senate this year is an uphill climb for Democrats, but it’s doable. And according to Joan E. Greve, a Washington, DC correspondent for the British publication The Guardian, the coronavirus pandemic and the GOP’s response to it are giving Democrats more optimism about their chances of retaking the Senate.
Trump’s defenders are drumming up fake Democratic ‘scandals’ to provide cover for his failures: ex-RNC spokesperson
In a biting column for the conservative Bulwark, the former spokesperson for the Republican National Committee claimed that fans of Donald Trump -- including his own children -- are frantically drumming up fake "scandals" involving Democrats in an effort to drown out the daily news reports of the president's failures.
According to Tim Miller, who also worked for former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, President Donald Trump was all over the place over the weekend, tweeting out conspiracy theories about the coronavirus and his impeachment and encouraging protesters to cause a ruckus over stay at home orders due to the coronavirus pandemic that has now claimed over 90,000 American lives.