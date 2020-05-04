Ousted NBC News executive who hired right-wing pundits blasted as ‘stuck in another era’

On Monday, NBC News and MSNBC announced that Chairman Andy Lack would be “stepping down” from his role guiding the company’s news divisions.

Lack’s tenure was defined by the hiring of right-wing personalities like Hugh Hewitt, Megyn Kelly and Greta Van Susteren and was highly criticized for the scandals involving Matt Lauer and Harvey Weinstein.

The news of his departure from the network was greeted with a great deal of celebration online.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

Bye, Andy Lack Whoa. pic.twitter.com/YTPuCuhoFT — The Rube Report (@GuadalahonkyToo) May 4, 2020

No praise for Andy Lack in NBCUniversal press release that buries news he is leaving the company… What are we about to find out? — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) May 4, 2020

Update on this: Andrew Lack is stepping down, after public protests calling for leadership change and a unionization effort within the company demanding more transparency about harassment issues there. Grateful to the sources who spoke. https://t.co/gHrDwJRJTX — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) May 4, 2020

Most of my sources at NBC News and MSNBC are celebrating Lack's departure. Those who aren't celebrating are indifferent. No one I've spoken to is sad to see him go. https://t.co/87OvAMsmSr — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 4, 2020

At the time this piece was written, it made news-y sense to focus on Lauer. But there were at least 3 others named for harassment at NBCU before him and many since, including Chris Matthews. They worked under Lack for years without consequences that we know of. — Pam Vogel (@pamela_vogel) May 4, 2020

I hope this is one of many steps the company is taking to radically shift their culture to ensure they're delivering news people can trust and ensuring women employees are safe and can thrive. 2/2 — Shaunna Thomas (@SLThomas) May 4, 2020

The guy who buried the Weinstein story so far underground that Ronan Farrow had to leave and publish elsewhere. Just in case you forgot who Andy Lack is. Some folks are well-named. He lacks character and discernment. https://t.co/W2U5dQzxX3 — Shockratees 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈🐄 (@ThatShockratees) May 4, 2020

so yeah that guy is stuck in another era — Nisha Chittal (@NishaChittal) May 4, 2020

With NBC News president Andy Lack stepping down by the end of the month, Chuck Todd — who should have been fired years ago, is in serious trouble. — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) May 4, 2020

In light of the news that NBC News Group President Andy Lack is stepping down from the network I'm re-upping this investigation @maxwelltani @thedailybeast did in 2018 – Accused Sexual Harassers Thrived Under NBC News Chief Andy Lack https://t.co/R5Uzo9jUW3 — Lachlan Cartwright (@LachCartwright) May 4, 2020