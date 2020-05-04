Quantcast
Connect with us

Ousted NBC News executive who hired right-wing pundits blasted as ‘stuck in another era’

Published

1 hour ago

on

On Monday, NBC News and MSNBC announced that Chairman Andy Lack would be “stepping down” from his role guiding the company’s news divisions.

Lack’s tenure was defined by the hiring of right-wing personalities like Hugh Hewitt, Megyn Kelly and Greta Van Susteren and was highly criticized for the scandals involving Matt Lauer and Harvey Weinstein.

ADVERTISEMENT

The news of his departure from the network was greeted with a great deal of celebration online.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump escalates blame game and claims MSNBC and CNN are ‘going wild trying to protect China’

Published

24 mins ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Monday lashed out at MSNBC and CNN for not buying into his administration's unsupported theories that COVID-19 originated at a lab in Wuhan, China.

The administration has been trying to shift blame to China, even though other countries did far better than America in responding to the disease once it crossed their borders.

In his missive, Trump referred to MSNBC as "MSDNC" and labeled CNN as "FAKE NEWS CNN."

Trump did not say how they were trying to protect China, but both networks have reported that Trump's claims about China have not been supported by evidence from the administration.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Ousted NBC News executive who hired right-wing pundits blasted as ‘stuck in another era’

Published

59 mins ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

On Monday, NBC News and MSNBC announced that Chairman Andy Lack would be "stepping down" from his role guiding the company's news divisions.

Lack's tenure was defined by the hiring of right-wing personalities like Hugh Hewitt, Megyn Kelly and Greta Van Susteren and was highly criticized for the scandals involving Matt Lauer and Harvey Weinstein.

The news of his departure from the network was greeted with a great deal of celebration online.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Oklahoma Supreme Court strikes down law that would have required tens of thousands of notaries for mail voting

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

On Monday, the Supreme Court of Oklahoma struck down a requirement that absentee ballots be notarized, making it substantially easier to vote by mail ahead of an election threatened by fears of the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision, which follows a lawsuit by the League of Women Voters, is a victory for voting rights activists.

The controversy centered on a voting law passed in 2002. The League of Women Voters asserted this law only required a signed affidavit under penalty of perjury, rather than requiring the ballot to be notarized by a third party, and contended that in the current environment, this restriction would substantially reduce turnout.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image