Quantcast
Connect with us

Pandemic historian shocked by Trump’s ‘incomprehensibly incoherent’ COVID-19 response

Published

1 min ago

on

A historian who has written an entire book about the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic in the United States tells the Washington Post that President Donald Trump’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic has left him stunned.

Historian John M. Barry, the author of “The Great Influenza: The Story of the Deadliest Pandemic in History,” explains how Trump has hampered his own government’s response by giving wildly erratic messages about the dangers of the disease.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The first few months it was hugely disappointing to see him trivialize this outbreak,” he said. “He still is telling people to keep apart, and that’s important. But obviously he gives out inaccurate information on a daily basis.”

Barry was then asked to predict what future history books would say about the United States’ response to the pandemic.

“If they’re writing about the United States, it would be the incomprehensibly incoherent response,” he said. “Every country seems to have had a different response. Some of them quite good. Some are not so good.”

In total, Barry said he would give Trump a rating of a 3.5 out of 10 for his pandemic response, although he admitted that may be “overly generous.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump’s repeated claims about mail-in voter fraud are ‘laughable’: op-ed

Published

1 min ago

on

May 26, 2020

By

Writing in the Washington Post this Tuesday, Phillip Bump tackles President Trump's comments disparaging mail-in voting, saying that recent developments in Florida expose the reasoning for attacking the system.

"You may recall that, in the days following the 2018 midterm elections, there was some uncertainty in the results in Florida's gubernatorial and Senate races," Bump writes. "While Democrats nationally won clear victories in a number of closely contested House races, Florida looked different, with then-Gov. Rick Scott (R) appearing to win a close Senate race and then-Rep. Ron DeSantis (R) narrowly winning the race to replace Scott. As more votes came in, though, both Scott's and DeSantis's leads narrowed."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Lawmaker calls for Amy Cooper arrest after her false accusation a Black man threatened her in Central Park

Published

11 mins ago

on

May 26, 2020

By

A black Texas State Senator has jumped into the fray after a New York City woman was caught on video falsely accusing an African-American man of threatening after he called her out for walking her dog off-leash in Central Park.

The woman, identified as Amy Cooper, has become the center of a national focus for calling the police on Christian Cooper.

According to CBS-DFW, Texas State Sen. Royce West (D) is calling for the arrest.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

DOJ will investigate Ahmaud Arbery’s killing as a federal hate crime: reports

Published

21 mins ago

on

May 26, 2020

By

The Justice Department is investigating the killing of Ahmaud Arbery as a possible hate crime, multiple news outlets reported Monday.

Attorneys for Arbery's family told CBS News that Bobby Christine, the U.S. attorney for Georgia's Southern District, will investigate why it took months to arrest the suspects in the case and whether the area has a record of violating the rights of citizens. Christine told the outlet he plans to file criminal and civil charges in the case.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image