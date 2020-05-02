Pandemic puppies: Pet adoption soars in as animal lovers have nothing but time
The gray tabby with the black stripes had been at the shelter four years, longer than any other cat.She reminded Dawn Stephanick of her own cat, who had died several years earlier, except for one thing: there was no spark in her eyes. Her name was Ashes.Stephanick was volunteering at the shelter, SAVE, A Friend to Homeless Animals, in Skillman, when she noticed the cat. She felt for her, but she already owned a 20-year-old cat. Her daughter, Ariel, 24, wanted another one, but she couldn’t see her being home enough to care for a second. Over the next few months, Stephanick watched as the shelte…
2020 Election
It’s time to reject the gods of commerce: America is a society — not an ‘economy’
The "economy" does not exist. Human beings do. What nearly everyone understands, except Republican officials and economists on television, is that there is no singular, shared experience within one large-scale economic system. Leilani Jordan, a 27-year-old woman with a developmental disability, who worked as a grocery clerk at a satellite store of Giant Food — a chain throughout three states — died from the coronavirus infection she contracted when earning her final paycheck. That check was for $20.64. She worked without a facial mask, and lived in an entirely different universe than Nick Bertram, Giant's CEO, who collects a salary in the high six figures.
2020 Election
Here’s how Trump’s plan to pass the buck for coronavirus onto governors blew up in his face
On Saturday, writing for The Atlantic, Peter Nicholas and Kathy Gilsinan argued that by trying to pass off the responsibility for fighting the coronavirus pandemic onto state governors, President Donald Trump did something very big that he hadn't meant to do — return federal power to the states.
"Democrats have long feared that in a national crisis, President Donald Trump would seize the chance to stretch his powers and sweep aside constitutional restraints," they wrote. "Yet as the pandemic rages, Trump may be creating an unanticipated legacy: By ceding some control to the states, he’s allowing the nation’s governors to reacquire executive muscle that has withered in the age of the imperial presidency."
Breaking Banner
Trump intel chief trashed by White House insiders for being ‘out of his depth’ during COVID-19 debacle: CNN
According to a report from CNN, Robert O'Brien, Donald Trump's fourth national security adviser has become a sidelined by the White House during the coronavirus pandemic and some administration officials are saying the intel head is simply over his head and has taken to handing off some of his duties to aides.
The report begins, "As President Donald Trump deals with the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, he is without a key asset that has served many of his predecessors well during times of crisis: a bold, proactive national security adviser who can flag early threats and ensure the government is focused on combating them, current and former National Security Council officials tell CNN," before adding, "Robert O'Brien, Trump's fourth national security adviser, has been conspicuously out of sight in the administration's efforts to fight the coronavirus."