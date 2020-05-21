‘Pandering from her gilded cage’: Melania Trump scorned for coronavirus town hall message

On Thursday, First Lady Melania Trump delivered a pre-recorded message to the American people as part of CNN’s coronavirus town hall.

Many commenters on social media were not impressed with her speech.

Melania Trump just… shouldn’t talk. She advises the kids to read a book. We know she hasn’t read s—-. #CNN #CNNTownHall pic.twitter.com/LKqqzfwIyd — Pop Culture Watcher (@Andrea14533496) May 22, 2020

Oh lovely, Melania Trump is pandering to Americans from her gilded cage. Preaching "patience, compassion and care," if only her husband had ANY of those qualities. Or Mitch McConnell…#Covid19 — Leslee II (@Echo2Zs) May 22, 2020

My cat just farted during Melania's TV message and I can't help feeling he was editorializing. — Mr. Anthropy (@Zwolf666) May 22, 2020

melania blink if you need help — lauren (@juggalomotel) May 22, 2020

Why does @MichelleObama always answer questions in public, but @FLOTUS just reads a prepared speech and disappears. Asking for the curious. — John (@benbrookjohn) May 22, 2020

All great advice from Melania on CNN. Pity husband Donald ignores it completely. — Ricardo Winters (@RicardoWinters8) May 22, 2020