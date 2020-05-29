Quantcast
Connect with us

Paul Krugman: A stronger GDP won’t help Americans if they’re dead

Published

1 min ago

on

Liberal economist Paul Krugman, in his New York Times column, has been stressing that the better a job the United States does with social distancing policies now, the better off the U.S. economy will be in the long run. In his Thursday column, Krugman warns that a premature reopening could hurt the U.S. both economically and from a health standpoint.

“America is now engaged in a vast, dangerous experiment,” Krugman writes. “Although social distancing has limited the spread of the coronavirus, it is far from contained. Yet despite warnings from epidemiologists, much of the country is moving to open up for business as usual.”

ADVERTISEMENT

President Donald Trump and his allies, Krugman notes, have been asserting that a speedy reopening is necessary in order to “save the economy.” But Krugman emphasizes that a strong GDP isn’t going to help Americans who die needlessly.

“Now, money matters,” Krugman asserts. “There is a clear relationship between income and life satisfaction. But it’s not the only thing that matters. In particular, you know what also makes a major contribution to the quality of life? Not dying. And when we take the value of not dying into account, the rush to reopen looks like a really bad idea, even in terms of economics properly understood.”

Krugman goes on to say that although social distancing “reduced GDP” in the U.S., it was “well worth it.” However, he writes that the U.S. would have been better off from both a health standpoint an economic standpoint if it had implemented aggressive social distancing policies sooner.

“Indeed, we waited too long: a Columbia University study estimated that locking down just a week earlier would have saved 36,000 lives by early May, and a back-of-the-envelope calculation suggests that the benefits of that earlier lockdown would have been at least five times the cost in lost GDP,” Krugman explains. “So, why are we rushing to reopen?”

When it comes to surviving the COVID-19 pandemic, Krugman writes, “rationality” has a “well-known liberal bias” — and the “magical thinking” of Trump’s administration will not change that.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The push for reopening rests on a foundation of willful ignorance,” according to Krugman. “Never mind GDP: the most fundamental job of any leader is to keep his people alive. Unfortunately, that’s a job Trump doesn’t seem interested in doing.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Elon Musk mocked after Starship explosion: ‘Maybe have NASA handle rockets’

Published

14 mins ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

Billionaire Elon Musk was the target of jokes on Twitter after his company SpaceX suffered a rocket explosion.

"SpaceX just experienced the biggest explosion yet at its Texas site, where it's testing prototypes for a Mars rocket," Marina Koren of The Atlantic reported.

"A resident who lives nearby—just 2 miles away—said it felt like an earthquake," she added.

https://twitter.com/bubbaprog/status/1266451354861686784

Musk was ridiculed following the blast. Here's some of what people were saying:

Continue Reading

2020 Election

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel repeatedly voted by mail — before suing California for expanding the practice

Published

28 mins ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel frequently voted by mail before leading a lawsuit against California over the state's mail voting expansion, according to voting records.

This article originally appeared at Salon.ig

McDaniel announced on Sunday that the RNC, the National Republican Congressional Committee and the California Republican Party had sued Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom after he announced that all registered voters in the state would receive mail-in ballots for the upcoming elections.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Arrest warrants issued for white lacrosse players who confronted a black man on his doorstep after cops initially let them go

Published

33 mins ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

An incident that occurred on Mother's Day and was caught on video has touched off a debate about white privilege, according to Decaturish.com's Dan Whisenhunt.

On May 10th, two young white men approached the porch of a black resident in a Georgia neighborhood and began knocking on his door, apparently because the resident made comments on Facebook accusing the white men of having “interactions with prostitutes,” according to the police report. The men then told the resident to come outside and discuss the issue "like a man."

Now, members of the Oakhurst community are wondering if the men would have been arrested if they were black instead of white.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image