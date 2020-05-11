Quantcast
Connect with us

Paul Krugman explains how the GOP’s disdain for workers will tank the economy

Published

1 min ago

on

There was no shortage of terrible news coming from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday, May 8, when the BLS reported that unemployment had reached 14.7% in the United States in April and that the country had lost 20.5 million more jobs last month — that is, in addition to all the jobs lost in March thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. And Friday’s jobs report doesn’t take into account the jobs that have been lost in May so far. Despite all that, Republicans are hardly going out of their way to help all the Americans who are struggling badly — and liberal economist Paul Krugman calls them out for it in his New York Times column.

ADVERTISEMENT

“COVID-19 has had a devastating effect on workers,” Krugman explains. “The economy has plunged so quickly that official statistics can’t keep up, but the available data suggest that tens of millions of Americans have lost their jobs through no fault of their own, with more job losses to come and full recovery probably years away. But Republicans adamantly oppose extending enhanced unemployment benefits.”

Krugman adds that because “most working-age Americans receive health insurance through their employers,” millions of Americans are — during a deadly pandemic —  losing their health insurance when they lose their jobs.

“The only mitigating factor is the Affordable Care Act, a.k.a. Obamacare, which will allow many — though by no means all — of the newly uninsured to find alternative coverage,” Krugman observes. “But the Trump Administration is still trying to have the Affordable Care Act ruled unconstitutional. ‘We want to terminate health care under Obamacare,’ declared Donald Trump — even though the Administration has never offered a serious alternative.”

Trump doubled down on his vendetta against Obamacare on May 6, telling reporters that he is still urging the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down the law as unconstitutional. Even Attorney General William Barr has urged Trump’s administration to tone down its anti-ACA rhetoric, but the president is as stubbornly anti-ACA as ever. And Krugman warns that if Obamacare is abolished and its protection for pre-existing conditions ends, all of the Americans who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 would probably be uninsurable.

“Bear in mind that ending Obamacare would end protection for Americans with pre-existing conditions — and that insurers would probably refuse to cover anyone who had COVID-19,” according to Krugman.

ADVERTISEMENT

Krugman goes on to say that at a time when “food banks are overwhelmed,” Republicans are “trying to make food stamps harder to get, and fiercely oppose proposals to temporarily make food aid more generous.”

The Times columnist, a firm believer in New Deal/Great Society economics, has been stressing that that the more the U.S. helps Americans who are suffering economically during the pandemic, the better off the U.S. economy will be in the longrun. And he wraps up his column by lamenting that Republicans have no interest in helping them.

“It’s becoming increasingly clear that Americans suffering from the economic consequences of COVID-19 will get far less help than they should,” Krugman asserts. “Having already condemned tens of thousands to unnecessary death.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Sioux tribes refuse to take down coronavirus checkpoints after GOP governor threatens legal action

Published

23 mins ago

on

May 11, 2020

By

In South Dakota, Sioux tribes have set up highway checkpoints in the hope of preventing the spread of coronavirus on their reservations — and Gov. Kristi Noem, a Republican, has demanded that the checkpoints be removed. But Sioux leaders are fighting back.

In a letter on Sunday, May 10, Maggie Seidel (Noem’s policy director), told members of the Oglala Sioux and the Cheyenne River Sioux tribes, “The checkpoints on state and US highways are not legal, and if they don’t come down, the state will take the matter to federal court.” But Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Chairman Harold Frazier is not backing down.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The View’s Whoopi Goldberg scalds Trump for pushing to reopen US as COVID-19 rages inside White House

Published

47 mins ago

on

May 11, 2020

By

"The View" co-hosts were shocked Monday after the revelations that the White House has been infected with the coronavirus.

Over the weekend, top White House adviser Kevin Hassett admitted that he would be a lot safer at home but he's willing to risk his life to work in the White House.

"It's a small, crowded place, it's a little bit risky, but you have to do it because you have to serve your country," said Hassett on NBC's "Meet the Press."

"Well, I know this is a ridiculous question to ask, but if the White House can't figure out how to keep the coronavirus out of the workplace, you know, how are they going to tell everybody else, get back to work? I mean, I don't understand it," said Goldberg. "I just -- I'm now sort of batting it around in my brain, Sunny. what do you think?"

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

White House reporters told to wear masks after multiple staffers test positive for COVID-19

Published

47 mins ago

on

May 11, 2020

By

Members of the media working at the White House were advised this week to wear masks after multiple staffers tested positive for the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In recent days, a spokesperson for Mike Pence and a valet tested positive for COVID-19.

On Monday, the White House Correspondents Association urged media staffers at the White House to begin wearing masks due to the risks.

"We strongly urge anybody who is coming to White House grounds to comply with CDC guidelines are on wearing a mask where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain," says @jonkarl in message to @whca members.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image