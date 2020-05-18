Pelosi: Trump is at grave risk taking hydroxychloroquine because he’s old and ‘morbidly obese’

On Monday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) told CNN’s Anderson Cooper that she believes President Donald Trump’s decision to take hydroxychloroquine is dangerous for his health, given his age and weight.

“He’s out president and I would rather he not be taking something that has not been approved by scientists, especially in his age group and in his, shall we say, weight group,” said Pelosi. “Morbidly obese, they say.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump has consistently claimed he is in good health and weight range, and has notes from his doctors to that effect, but these have expressed constant skepticism from the public.

Watch below: