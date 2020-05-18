Pelosi: Trump is at grave risk taking hydroxychloroquine because he’s old and ‘morbidly obese’
On Monday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) told CNN’s Anderson Cooper that she believes President Donald Trump’s decision to take hydroxychloroquine is dangerous for his health, given his age and weight.
“He’s out president and I would rather he not be taking something that has not been approved by scientists, especially in his age group and in his, shall we say, weight group,” said Pelosi. “Morbidly obese, they say.”
Trump has consistently claimed he is in good health and weight range, and has notes from his doctors to that effect, but these have expressed constant skepticism from the public.
Watch below:
In which Nancy Pelosi calls @realDonaldTrump “morbidly obese” pic.twitter.com/GRgtzAZ38l
— Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) May 19, 2020
CNN
Pelosi: Trump is at grave risk taking hydroxychloroquine because he’s old and ‘morbidly obese’
On Monday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) told CNN's Anderson Cooper that she believes President Donald Trump's decision to take hydroxychloroquine is dangerous for his health, given his age and weight.
"He's out president and I would rather he not be taking something that has not been approved by scientists, especially in his age group and in his, shall we say, weight group," said Pelosi. "Morbidly obese, they say."
Trump has consistently claimed he is in good health and weight range, and has notes from his doctors to that effect, but these have expressed constant skepticism from the public.
CNN
Sister of Ahmaud Arbery’s killer Snapchatted his dead body — because she’s a ‘huge fan of true crime’: report
On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that Lindsey McMichael, the sister and daughter of the men who shot and killed Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, posted pictures of his dead body on Snapchat — reportedly because she is a "huge fan of true crime."
According to the report, Lindsey, 30 years old, disputed this characterization to The Sun, saying, “It was more of a, ‘Holy shit, I can’t believe this has happened.’" She acknowledged that, "It was absolutely poor judgment.”
CNN
Trump threw Pompeo ‘under the bus’ by admitting he was the one who wanted the IG fired: CNN analyst
On CNN Monday, Dana Bash pointed out that President Donald Trump's remarks about the firing of the State Department inspector general directly implicate Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
"I was talking to a source on Capitol Hill just before coming on," said Bash. "The suspicion was initially this inspector general at the State Department might have been because of impeachment, because he provided some documents to Capitol Hill over the objection of political appointees at the State Department. But as Kylie [Atwood] just said, her excellent reporting, the feeling on Capitol Hill as well, those who do oversight of the State Department, is that it was those two investigations that made the Secretary of State look bad."