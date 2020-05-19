Pence says he’s not taking hydroxychloroquine because his doctor doesn’t agree with Trump on benefits
Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday said that his doctor does not recommended that he take hydroxychloroquine even though the president is taking it.
“But I would never begrudge any American taking the advice of their physician,” the vice president told Fox News. “So my physician has not recommended that, but I wouldn’t hesitate to take the counsel of my doctor. Any American should do likewise.”
