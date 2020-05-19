Quantcast
Pence says he’s not taking hydroxychloroquine because his doctor doesn’t agree with Trump on benefits

Published

1 min ago

on

Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday said that his doctor does not recommended that he take hydroxychloroquine even though the president is taking it.

“But I would never begrudge any American taking the advice of their physician,” the vice president told Fox News. “So my physician has not recommended that, but I wouldn’t hesitate to take the counsel of my doctor. Any American should do likewise.”

Trump calls Pelosi ‘a sick woman with a lot of mental problems’ as he attacks the Russia ‘witch hunt’

Published

4 mins ago

on

May 19, 2020

By

During an exchange with reporters this Tuesday, President Trump turned his sights once again to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi while lamenting the way he thinks he's been treated by the "dirty cops" at the FBI.

Trump then veered to the "hoax" and "witch hunt" of the recent impeachment proceedings against him.

"Despite an illegal witch hunt -- and that's what it was, it was a hoax, it was a witch hunt ... These people are sick," Trump said. "[Nancy Pelosi] is a sick woman, she's got a lot of problems, a lot of mental problems," Trump said. "We're dealing with people that have to get their act together for the good of the country."

Mike Flynn’s lawyers ask US Appeals Court to force Judge Sullivan to dismiss the case

Published

21 mins ago

on

May 19, 2020

By

According to a new court filing by Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn's lawyers, the U.S. Appeals Court in Washington, D.C. should order Judge Emmet Sullivan to dismiss the case Flynn has already pleaded guilty to.

The Department of Justice decided that it would dismiss the case against Flynn saying that the lies Flynn told weren't relevant to the case, which isn't what the law says about lying to the FBI. Flynn has confessed twice to lying under oath, which is a crime.

Still, Attorney General Bill Barr sought to dismiss the charges and demanded that the presiding judge in the case let it all go.

Trump claims hydroxychloroquine study was an ‘enemy statement’ as he defends his use of unproven COVID-19 drug

Published

28 mins ago

on

May 19, 2020

By

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, President Donald Trump defended his decision to promote the use of the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The president said Monday that he was taking the medication, which he claimed could help people prevent becoming infected with the novel coronavirus.

"The FDA warned that hydroxychloroquine could cause serious side effects. Why do you promote the use of this drug when you're not a doctor?" a reporter asked him on Tuesday.

"Well, I have worked with doctors. If you look at the one survey, the only bad survey they were giving it to people in bad shape, they were very old, almost dead. It was a Trump enemy statement," Trump replied.

