Pence staffer tests positive for COVID-19 – aides forced to exit Air Force Two
Just before Air Force Two was to be wheels up to Iowa one of Vice President Mike Pence’s aides tested positive for coronavirus. Several staffers were forced to exit the plane, which was taking Pence, a Trump Cabinet member, and two GOP Senators to the Hawkeye State.
The positive test comes just two days after President Donald Trump’s personal valet tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. Another Pence staffer tested positive back in late March.
Also on board are Iowa Republican Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, and Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue. It is not known is everyone aboard the flight was tested.
President Trump is now being tested daily for coronavirus after becoming “lava level mad” that his valet was COVID-19+, accusing his staff of not doing all they can to protect him from the virus.
Bloomberg News’ Jennifer Jacobs broke today’s news:
NEWS: Pence flight to Iowa delayed an hour after a staffer tested positive for coronavirus, I’m told. Some aides disembarked AF2. Wheels up now for Iowa.
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) May 8, 2020
Breaking Banner
Virginia theme park depicting dinosaurs fighting in the Civil War delays opening because of COVID-19
A popular pop-up theme park in Natural Bridge, Virginia has been forced to postpone its late spring opening this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, depriving locals and travelers alike of seeing replicas of dinosaurs fighting with Union soldiers during the Civil War.
According to the website for Dinosaur Kingdom II, the originally scheduled opening on April 11 is still on hold as the state reels from the COVID-19 health crisis that has has shut down public spaces forcing Americans' to stay at home until the government can halt the spread of the pandemic.
COVID-19
Most Americans oppose reopening country now: poll
A large majority of Americans oppose reopening the country now, with Democrats and Republicans sharply divided on the question, according to a poll published on Friday.
Sixty-four percent of those polled by ABC News/Ipsos said opening the country now is not worth it because it will mean more lives lost to the coronavirus.
Thirty-four percent said opening the country now is in fact worth it because it will keep economic damage from the lockdowns to a minimum.
Only 6 percent of Democrats polled backed reopening now while 65 percent of the Republicans surveyed were in favor.
Breaking Banner
Viewers fume after news station fires gay weatherman for calling out far-right anti-lockdown protesters
Up until last week, 39-year-old Sven Sundgaard was a weatherman for TV station KARE 11, making a name for himself as a high-profile LGBTQ figure in Minneapolis, Minnesota. But when he decided to voice his displeasure with the surge of anti-lockdown protests in the U.S., he was fired after 14 years, Queerty reports.
Sundgaard shared a Facebook post that referred to anti-lockdown protestors in Minnesota as “white nationalist Nazi sympathizer gun fetishist miscreants." He later deleted it, but a far-right group nevertheless called for him to resign. On May 1, his employer announced that he had been fired.