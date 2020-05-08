Pence staffer tests positive for COVID-19 – aides forced to exit Air Force Two

Just before Air Force Two was to be wheels up to Iowa one of Vice President Mike Pence’s aides tested positive for coronavirus. Several staffers were forced to exit the plane, which was taking Pence, a Trump Cabinet member, and two GOP Senators to the Hawkeye State.

The positive test comes just two days after President Donald Trump’s personal valet tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. Another Pence staffer tested positive back in late March.

Also on board are Iowa Republican Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, and Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue. It is not known is everyone aboard the flight was tested.

President Trump is now being tested daily for coronavirus after becoming “lava level mad” that his valet was COVID-19+, accusing his staff of not doing all they can to protect him from the virus.

Bloomberg News’ Jennifer Jacobs broke today’s news:

NEWS: Pence flight to Iowa delayed an hour after a staffer tested positive for coronavirus, I’m told. Some aides disembarked AF2. Wheels up now for Iowa. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) May 8, 2020