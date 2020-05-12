Pence to ‘keep distance’ from Trump: White House
US Vice President Mike Pence, whose press secretary tested positive for coronavirus, has decided to “keep his distance” from President Donald Trump for a few days, the White House said Tuesday.
Katie Miller, Pence’s press secretary, tested positive for the virus last week along with a personal valet to Trump.
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Pence, who heads the White House coronavirus task force, “has made the choice to keep his distance for a few days” from the president.
“I would just note that that’s his personal decision to make that,” McEnany said. “As to how many days he does that, that’s a decision for the vice president.”
Trump said Monday that Pence has tested negative for the virus which has left more than 80,000 people dead in the United States.
McEnany was also asked by a reporter during a briefing in the White House press room why she wasn’t wearing a mask.
She said she was sufficiently distant from the reporters in the room who were wearing masks themselves.
“I had a negative test today and a negative test yesterday and I’m in an OK place,” McEnany said.
Three high-profile members of the White House coronavirus task force are currently in self-imposed quarantine: infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci, Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Stephen Hahn, the head of the US Food and Drug Administration.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Documents marked ‘not for distribution’ reveal Georgia is unprepared for COVID-19 surge
As Georgia becomes one of the first states to reopen its economy, leaked documents show that there may not be enough hospital beds in the state to handle a potential resurgence of coronavirus, according to a report from the Center for Public Integrity.
"A slide prepared by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for an interagency briefing last week said Georgia’s intensive care unit beds were 79 percent full on May 6, based on data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," the report states.
The news comes as the Trump administration gears up to reopen the U.S. economy.
Breaking Banner
Ex-ambassador asks why Trump was depending so much on China for all the info about COVID-19
Former Ambassador Michael McFaul walked through one of the most revealing excuses President Donald Trump has used to deflect his role in the coronavirus crisis.
In the past several weeks, Trump and his White House staff have dodged responsibility, saying that it was "Communist China" that dropped the ball, or even intentionally misled the world about the coronavirus.
“Coronavirus was a Chinese hit-and-run followed by a cover-up that cost thousands of lives,” the GOP said in an April 17 memo. It further promised that Republicans will “push for sanctions on China for its role in spreading this pandemic.”
COVID-19
‘No excuse for this’: House Dems unveil 1,815-page bill that would bail out corporate lobbyists but omits key people-first priorities
"Democratic leadership has had plenty of input from progressive thinkers over the past couple of months. They just care more about the input from corporate lobbyists."
House Democrats on Tuesday unveiled a sprawling 1,815-page, $3 trillion coronavirus relief package that spurns many of the key demands of progressive activists and lawmakers while including proposals that immediately provoked backlash, such as a tax cut for the wealthy and a provision that would allow corporate lobbying organizations to take part in federal small business loan program.