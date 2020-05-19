Pence walks away from question on taking hydroxychloroquine as White House won’t say if he’s on it

Vice President Mike Pence reportedly walked away from a question about whether or not he’s taking hydroxychloroquine.

Pence on Tuesday was asked the question as he appeared at the U.S. Capitol for a coronavirus meeting.

According to Politico reporter Burgess Everett, Pence ignored the question and kept walking.

The White House has also refused to confirm or deny that Pence was taking the drug.

ADVERTISEMENT

The question about Pence came after President Donald Trump claimed that he is taking the controversial drug as a preventative measure against contracting COVID-19.

Read some of the reports below.

White House officials will not tell me whether or not Pence is also taking hydroxy. — Annie Karni (@anniekarni) May 19, 2020

Asked by @caphilltrish if he’s taking hydroxychloroquine, Pence keeps walking — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) May 19, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Pence was wearing a mask. Just met with McConnell, McCarthy and Mnuchin — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) May 19, 2020

My guess is that the reason the White House is not answering questions about Pence “also” taking hydroxychloroquine has to do with the fact that they’re scrambling to come up with a plan for the whopper of a lie Trump spewed off the cuff yesterday. But, hey, that’s just me. — Allen McDuffee (@AllenMcDuffee) May 19, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT