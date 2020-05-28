Pennsylvania Dem unloads on GOPers who pushed to reopen as they hid colleague’s COVID-19 infection
Pennsylvania state Rep. Brian Sims (D) lashed out at Republican lawmakers who remained silent after testing positive for COVID-19.
Democrats this week accused Republicans of withholding information after Rep. Andrew Lewis (R) tested positive for the virus.
“It’s been a week, perhaps longer, that House Republican leadership knew that at least one of their members had tested positive for COVID-19,” Sims explained in a Facebook post. “But they didn’t go on quarantine until they were done serving alongside us, especially those of us that serve on the State Government Committee.”
“Our gerrymandered Republican leadership has been perhaps the most active state legislature in the entire country,” he continued. “And during that time period, during the entire COVID-19 crisis, the State Government Committee has been the place where all of these f*cked up bills to pretend that it’s safe to go back to work have been going.”
According to Sims, Republican members “lined up one after one after one” to say it is safe to go back to work.
“Meanwhile during that time period, they were testing positive,” the lawmaker complained. “They were notifying one another and they didn’t notify us.”
Video catches woman in Central Park falsely reporting ‘an African-American man threatening my life’
A video circulated on social media on Monday showed a woman in Central Park falsely claiming that an "African-American man" threatened her life.
Late Monday, Franklin Templeton announced that an "employee" had been put on leave after rumors circulated online the woman worked there.
The incident was said to occur between a man and a white woman over the Memorial Day weekend. Cell phone video shared on Twitter revealed a verbal confrontation as the woman was exercising her dog without a leash.
Mask-free customer berates Costco employee as he gets kicked out: ‘I woke up in a free country’
A man was caught on video berating a Costco employee after he was asked to leave the store because he refused to put on a mask.
The confrontation was said to occur at a Costco warehouse in Las Vegas.
In video shared on social media, the man can be heard telling the Costco employee that he has 3,000 Instagram followers.
"I work for Costco and I'm asking this member to put on a mask because that is our company policy," the employee states.
"I'm not doing it because I woke up in a free country," the customer replies.
At that point, the employee takes the customer's shopping cart.
Schumer goes off on Trump for muzzling the CDC: Anyone who says to drink bleach is not a ‘stable genius’
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Wednesday blasted President Donald Trump's administration for reportedly shelving a Centers from Disease Control (CDC) plan to deal with the novel coronavirus pandemic.
"Last week, Americans learned that the Trump White House had blocked release by the Centers for Disease Control of a document that contained guidance for safely reopening up the country," Schumer explained during a speech on the Senate floor. "Making the wrong decision about when, where and how to reopen could result in loss of precious life that could be otherwise saved and in the occurrence of a COVID second wave that, God forbid, could be worse than the first."