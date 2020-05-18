Pennsylvania Trump voters say they’ve never been prouder of the president even as their friends die from COVID-19

Some Pennsylvania residents who voted for President Donald Trump in 2016 insist that he’s doing a great job handling the COVID-19 pandemic, even as they’ve lost friends and family members to the disease.

In interviews with The Guardian, Pennsylvania Trump supporters said that nothing has shaken their support for the president, even during a pandemic that has killed 90,000 Americans in less than two months and has pushed the unemployment rate up to 15 percent.

“I don’t think people give him enough credit,” said Lee Snover, who lost her father to COVID-19 earlier this year. “If you think about what a businessman he was, and how much he loved that booming economy, do you know how hard it was for him to shut the country down? That was hard. So I give him credit for that.”

Trump voter Joe D’Ambrosio, meanwhile, tells The Guardian that his support for Trump hasn’t wavered even though one of his close friends died from the disease.

“I’ll tell you what, I think we’re so lucky that at this time in our life, we were able to get a president like him, at the right time,” he said.

Not all Pennsylvania voters are on board, however.

Frank Behum, a former unionized steelworker, tells The Guardian that Trump “couldn’t run a one-car funeral” and says that many Republicans he knows won’t be voting for the president this year.

“Even my Republican friends, they’re telling me they’re not voting for that clown again,” he said. “But you don’t know — remember in the 1980s, people said they’re not voting for Reagan either. So you don’t know what they’re going to do.”