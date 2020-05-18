Quantcast
Pennsylvania Trump voters say they’ve never been prouder of the president even as their friends die from COVID-19

23 mins ago

Some Pennsylvania residents who voted for President Donald Trump in 2016 insist that he’s doing a great job handling the COVID-19 pandemic, even as they’ve lost friends and family members to the disease.

In interviews with The Guardian, Pennsylvania Trump supporters said that nothing has shaken their support for the president, even during a pandemic that has killed 90,000 Americans in less than two months and has pushed the unemployment rate up to 15 percent.

“I don’t think people give him enough credit,” said Lee Snover, who lost her father to COVID-19 earlier this year. “If you think about what a businessman he was, and how much he loved that booming economy, do you know how hard it was for him to shut the country down? That was hard. So I give him credit for that.”

Trump voter Joe D’Ambrosio, meanwhile, tells The Guardian that his support for Trump hasn’t wavered even though one of his close friends died from the disease.

“I’ll tell you what, I think we’re so lucky that at this time in our life, we were able to get a president like him, at the right time,” he said.

Not all Pennsylvania voters are on board, however.

Frank Behum, a former unionized steelworker, tells The Guardian that Trump “couldn’t run a one-car funeral” and says that many Republicans he knows won’t be voting for the president this year.

“Even my Republican friends, they’re telling me they’re not voting for that clown again,” he said. “But you don’t know — remember in the 1980s, people said they’re not voting for Reagan either. So you don’t know what they’re going to do.”


Trump again blames Obama for leaving him unprepared for virus that didn’t exist until last year

12 mins ago

May 18, 2020

President Donald Trump again blamed his predecessor for leaving him unprepared for a virus that didn't even exist until last year.

The president has been casting blame at former President Barack Obama as the COVID-19 pandemic has killed more than 90,000 Americans and threatens his re-election chances, saying the previous administration failed to leave tests and other medical equipment for the novel coronavirus.

"Wow! The Front Page @washingtonpost Headline reads, 'A BOOST IN TESTS, BUT LACK OF TAKERS.'" Trump tweeted. "We have done a great job on Ventilators, Testing, and everything else. Were left little by Obama. Over 11 million tests, and going up fast. More than all countries in the world, combined."

Right-wing extremists are planning for a new civil war — and what happens this year will be a ‘key turning point’

29 mins ago

May 18, 2020

The U.S. government has the official public policy of never negotiating with terrorists, paying them ransom or otherwise surrendering to their demands. The logic is simple: to give in to terrorists is to encourage more violence and other attacks.

It would appear that the state of Michigan does not follow the same policy.

Last Thursday, the Michigan state legislature announced it would not convene because of threats of violence and chaos by armed right-wing militias and other paramilitaries, as previously seen during the recent anti-lockdown protests.

