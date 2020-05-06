Poland postpones May 10 presidential election over Covid-19 fears
Poland’s governing parties said on Wednesday they had agreed to postpone the country’s May 10 presidential election after a failed attempt to hold it via a postal vote due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“After May 10, 2020 and the anticipated annulment of the elections by the Supreme Court, due the fact that they will not be held, the Speaker of Parliament will announce new presidential elections as soon as possible,” Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the powerful leader of the governing Law and Justice (PiS) and coalition partner Jaroslaw Gowin, said on the PiS party’s official Twitter account.
Democrat confused why Senate is focusing on a Kentucky judge over stopping fraud in COVID-19 bailout bill
Sen. Dick Durban (D-IL) can't understand why the U.S. Senate is spending its time focusing on a judge from Kentucky when there are issues facing Americans that desperately need help amid the coronavirus crisis.
Durbin noted that a constituent from southern Illinois called him saying that his mother, who had been dead for two years, got a stimulus check and he wasn't sure what to do with it. He explained that this crisis happened quickly and they responded in a hurry, with a bill that spent $2.2 trillion in just eight days.
"So, it's not surprising that we find parts of it that are just unacceptable," Durbin said. "We don't want to duplicate our mistakes...There's so many ways we need to tighten the system. Do I believe direct cash payments are important to in the years and months to come? Of course. That's the only way to reach some people who are not directly unemployed and may not have lost a business but still need a helping hand."
White House waves off needs for more testing — because Americans will never be satisfied and want a test ‘an hour later’
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was dismissive of the need for more testing during the briefing Wednesday.
According to McEnany the United States leads the world in testing, which doesn't exactly create the whole picture. The U.S. has tested fewer than 2 percent of Americans and has one of the lowest rates of testing per capita in the world.
McEnany then waved off the idea that Americans needed to be tested, saying "it's simply nonsensical."
"If we tested every individual, we'd have to test an hour later and an hour later," because COVID-19 could be contracted an hour after a test.
WATCH: Kayleigh McEnany flatly refuses to apologize for claiming coronavirus would never hit the US — and walks out
At Wednesday's briefing, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany was asked whether she regrets her previous claim, on Fox News, that coronavirus would never come to the United States, now that over 70,000 people are dead and over a million identified infections.
McEnany utterly refused to answer the question, deflecting by suggesting the media made similar claims and saying she would "ask similar questions" of them.
Watch below:
.@jeffmason1: Before you joined the WH, you went on Fox & proclaimed the coronavirus would not come to the US. Do you regret that?