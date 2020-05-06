Poland postpones May 10 presidential election over Covid-19 fears

Sen. Dick Durban (D-IL) can't understand why the U.S. Senate is spending its time focusing on a judge from Kentucky when there are issues facing Americans that desperately need help amid the coronavirus crisis.

Durbin noted that a constituent from southern Illinois called him saying that his mother, who had been dead for two years, got a stimulus check and he wasn't sure what to do with it. He explained that this crisis happened quickly and they responded in a hurry, with a bill that spent $2.2 trillion in just eight days.

"So, it's not surprising that we find parts of it that are just unacceptable," Durbin said. "We don't want to duplicate our mistakes...There's so many ways we need to tighten the system. Do I believe direct cash payments are important to in the years and months to come? Of course. That's the only way to reach some people who are not directly unemployed and may not have lost a business but still need a helping hand."