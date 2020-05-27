‘Political hack’ Kellyanne Conway destroyed for condescendingly comparing standing in line to vote to buying cupcakes

White House Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway for the second time on Wednesday is drawing outrage for her offensive remarks. After painting a target on the back of the Twitter executive responsible for preventing disinformation and hoaxes, she’s now under fire for comparing standing in line to vote to standing in line to buy cupcakes.

On Wednesday, Conways remarks drove her to the number two slot on Twitter’s top trending items, just below the SpaceX launch.

“People are very proud to show up and go to the polls,” Conway told reporters. “They really are. I mean they wait in line at Georgetown Cupcake for an hour to get a cupcake,” she said, somewhat condescendingly.

“So I think they can probably wait in line to do something as consequential and critical and constitutionally significant as cast their ballot.”

Kellyanne: If you can stand in line for a cupcake, you can stand in line to vote pic.twitter.com/iTEvPZjNu7 — Peter Wade 🤦‍♂️ (@brooklynmutt) May 27, 2020

Not all of America waits in line to buy cupcakes in Washington, D.C. And those who wait in line the most to vote generally live in poor and minority neighborhoods.

Americans can and do wait in line, often for hours, to vote. They shouldn’t have to. In the middle of a pandemic Americans want the opportunity to not contract – or spread – the deadly virus the President she works for has made even worse.

One American, U.S. Congressman Mark Pocan, Democrat of Wisconsin, had the perfect response to Conway’s condescension.

To be clear, Georgetown Cupcakes in D.C. right now is delivery only. So if that’s your arbitrary standard Kellyanne, I think it’s time that our country has national vote-by-mail. https://t.co/AyNttIxJTC — Rep. Mark Pocan (@repmarkpocan) May 27, 2020

His remarks were echoed by others:

Not only was it a reprehensible comparison by @KellyannePolls, it was also a lie. https://t.co/u6Igvmfi28 — Janet Johnson (@JJohnsonLaw) May 27, 2020

And still others had a few words to share about Conway’s comments:

It is so glaringly obvious they want to create two voting systems, one for them and their voters and one for the rest of us. Similar to the legal system they’ve created for themselves. Rest assured, Kellyanne and everyone in the WH will vote-by-mail. Because it is convenient. https://t.co/GhHt3FvJdB — Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) May 27, 2020

If you can mail people checks you can mail people ballots. Is she living in a fantasy world where criminals don’t want to steal checks but really want to vote? — JRehling (@JRehling) May 27, 2020

No Kellyanne- it doesn’t work that way, cupcake. Voting is a right- by mail or in person. Get over it #snowflake https://t.co/CRV532RzyP — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) May 27, 2020

Guess what, @KellyannePolls? You have the option to order cupcakes by mail. https://t.co/9q1mstYTkD https://t.co/b0ebADf0Rk — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) May 27, 2020

.@KellyannePolls assumes that those in line for a cupcake are those hesitant to vote in person. Numerous immuno-compromised individuals aren’t buying cupcakes & they would like to vote. Does @realDonaldTrump believe in the universal right to vote or not? https://t.co/nq2euTZ1aj — Indivisible NE Iowa (@IndivisibleNEIA) May 27, 2020

.@KellyannePolls is a paid propagating debunked BS, with the gall of comparing vote by mail to cupcakes from the party who believes guns are just like cars. This is a transparent effort to suppress & disenfranchise your constitutional right to vote bc they fear it https://t.co/oJlAAcKYoz — Trinity (@TrinityResists) May 27, 2020

Voting is a constitutional right. Eating fancy cupcakes is a luxury There’s a big difference Kellyanne But you knew that already. pic.twitter.com/gyOBX2FKFC — Andrew Weinstein (@Weinsteinlaw) May 27, 2020