‘Political version of the Tooth Fairy’: Nicolle Wallace says the Obamagate ‘conspiracy theory’ shows Trump’s peril

Published

2 hours ago

on

During a segment on her MSNBC show this Thursday, host Nicolle Wallace discussed the Trump administration’s preparedness for the coronavirus outbreak, mentioning what she says is President Trump’s penchant for blaming anyone but himself for his failings.

Later in the segment, Wallace brought up the alleged “Obamagate” scandal and wondered how Trump is going to use that narrative to swing the 2020 election in his favor.

“I don’t mean to be sarcastic here, but does Donald Trump really think that in any corner of the country that he needs to swing his way again, that Obama is less popular or viewed as less competent or anything thinks that this would have gone down worse on Obama’s watch that his?” Wallace asked.

According to Wallace, Trump is pushing the Obamagate narrative because he’s in trouble with his base.

“Because there is no Obamagate,” Wallace said. “It’s the political version of the Tooth Fairy. It’s fantasies and fairy tales, and it means nothing. It’s like invoking Santa or something totally made up.”

What if the coronavirus is never eradicated? Scientists say it’s possible

Published

2 mins ago

on

May 14, 2020

By

A new report from the World Health Organization (WHO) reveals that the coronavirus may be around for a much longer time than the most pessimistic estimates.

"I would say in a four to five-year timeframe we could be looking at controlling this," Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the WHO's chief scientist, told the Financial Times' Global Boardroom digital conference. Although she said that a vaccine "seems for now the best way out," she added that there are "lots of ifs and buts" about how to produce and distribute a vaccine efficiently, safely and equitably, as well as whether the virus could evolve to resist the vaccination.

Trump hilariously mocked for saying ‘if we didn’t do any testing we would have very few cases’

Published

12 mins ago

on

May 14, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's remarks at an Allentown medical supply facility are being pointed to as proof he not only opposes testing for coronavirus but doesn't understand why Americans need to be tested.

And he's getting royally rousted for them.

On Thursday Trump visited an Owens & Minor distribution plant, telling employees in a speech that testing is overrated.

“It could be that testing’s frankly,” he said, taking a long pause, “ah, overrated?”

He also suggested it would be better to not test.

Trump is producing and shipping millions in campaign merchandise as workers face coronavirus threat

Published

19 mins ago

on

May 14, 2020

By

On Thursday, CBS News reported that President Donald Trump's campaign has sold $4 million in merchandise just in the months of March and April. And much of this is being produced in U.S. factories, even as workers face the risk of coronavirus.

"According to FEC filings, its single largest campaign expenditure in March was a nearly $1.2 million payment to its supplier – Ace Specialties – for "buttons, stickers, hats, signs, and rally signs." Since the beginning of 2017, the Trump campaign has spent more than $10.5 million on campaign swag," reported Sarah Ewall-Wice and Nicole Sganga. "Louisiana, the home state of the Trump campaign's primary fulfillment center, never closed manufacturing, but it did issue stricter operation guidance during the coronavirus pandemic. That has not stopped production."

