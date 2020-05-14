‘Political version of the Tooth Fairy’: Nicolle Wallace says the Obamagate ‘conspiracy theory’ shows Trump’s peril

During a segment on her MSNBC show this Thursday, host Nicolle Wallace discussed the Trump administration’s preparedness for the coronavirus outbreak, mentioning what she says is President Trump’s penchant for blaming anyone but himself for his failings.

Later in the segment, Wallace brought up the alleged “Obamagate” scandal and wondered how Trump is going to use that narrative to swing the 2020 election in his favor.

“I don’t mean to be sarcastic here, but does Donald Trump really think that in any corner of the country that he needs to swing his way again, that Obama is less popular or viewed as less competent or anything thinks that this would have gone down worse on Obama’s watch that his?” Wallace asked.

According to Wallace, Trump is pushing the Obamagate narrative because he’s in trouble with his base.

“Because there is no Obamagate,” Wallace said. “It’s the political version of the Tooth Fairy. It’s fantasies and fairy tales, and it means nothing. It’s like invoking Santa or something totally made up.”

Watch: