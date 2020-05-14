Quantcast
Pompeo once again refuses to run for Senate as Trump privately begs him: report

Published

3 hours ago

on

On Thursday, The Washington Post reported that President Donald Trump privately implored Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to change his mind about not running for Senate in Kansas — and Pompeo once again told him he wasn’t interested.

“Trump spoke to Pompeo about making a bid for the seat during a one-on-one meeting at the White House about two weeks ago, both people said, suggesting that Pompeo could definitely keep the seat for Republicans if he ran,” wrote Josh Dawsey and John Hudson. “The president has received regular updates from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and other political advisers about the worsening political landscape in the Senate, according to Trump advisers, who, like others, spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private discussions. The president is regularly presented polling data about competitive Senate races.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) spent months courting Pompeo to run for Senate. He appeared interested months ago, visiting the state and giving interviews to local radio. However, he has consistently denied interest.

Republicans are worried about the current state of the Kansas Senate race, where controversial former Secretary of State Kris Kobach has a decent chance of winning the primary. Polls have shown he would struggle to win against Democratic candidate Barbara Bollier, a moderate state senator who recently left the Republican Party.


Trump to hold Space Force event — two weeks before the release of Netflix’s new Steve Carell satire

Published

16 mins ago

on

May 14, 2020

By

President Donald Trump may be providing late-night comedians with even more fodder as he takes a break from his coronavirus response for a Space Force photo-op on Friday.

"President Donald Trump will be presented with the Space Force flag at the White House on Friday, his latest effort to herald the launch of the new branch of the U.S. military," Bloomberg News reported Thursday. "Defense Secretary Mark Esper and General John Raymond, the force’s chief of space operations, will give the flag to Trump, according to two people familiar with the plans, who spoke on condition of anonymity."

GOP senator turns over ‘information’ to the feds on stock trades following search warrant on colleague

Published

33 mins ago

on

May 14, 2020

By

On Thursday, The Daily Beast reported that Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) has turned over information about her stock trades to federal investigators, following a search warrant being executed against fellow Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) for similar allegations.

"In a statement on Thursday evening, a Loeffler spokesperson said the senator 'has forwarded documents and information' to the Department of Justice, the Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Senate Ethics Committee 'establishing that she and her husband acted entirely appropriately and observed both the letter and the spirit of the law,'" reported Lachlan Markey. "Loeffler’s sharing of that information comes as the FBI probes insider trading allegations against members of Congress who sold stocks in the weeks before the coronavirus outbreak sent markets plummeting."

FDA issues warning about Abbott Labs’ coronavirus test that Trump hyped — and the White House has relied upon

Published

46 mins ago

on

May 14, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has tried to reassure America about the spread of COVID-19 within the White House by noting that they are using rapid tests.

But his own Food and Drug Administration is warning that the test being used could give false negative results -- meaning coronavirus could be spreading further than the test is able to detect.

"Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is alerting the public to early data that suggest potential inaccurate results from using the Abbott ID NOW point-of-care test to diagnose COVID-19. Specifically, the test may return false negative results," the FDA warned.

