Pompeo tells megachurch pastor he likes to ‘synthesize’ reading the Bible with his daily intelligence reports

Published

4 mins ago

on

In an interview with megachurch pastor Pastor Greg Laurie, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that he reads two things during his mornings: the day’s intelligence report and the Bible.

“I manage to synthesize them … knowing that the Lord gives me the capacity to work, to be diligent,” Pompeo said. “I hope He’ll give me the wisdom and the perseverance to meet these challenges head-on in a way that protects the American people.”

Pompeo says that reading the Bible is a daily ritual for him, which helps to remind him that “the Lord is looking out over this world … The Lord is watching us,” adding that whenever he takes part in a briefing, he’s confident that God is watching over everyone on the room.

Read more at The Christian Post.


2020 Election

‘Everyone knows he’ll cheat’: Here are five ways Trump and his GOP allies could steal the 2020 election

Published

19 mins ago

on

May 25, 2020

By

President Donald Trump and his Republican allies appear to be cooking up some schemes for stealing the 2020 election -- each one more worrisome than the last.

Veteran political columnist Michael Tomasky lays out five scenarios for The Daily Beast that could keep Trump in the White House, regardless of how the voting shakes out on Nov. 3.

"Everyone knows he’ll cheat," Tomasky writes. "Even his supporters know he’ll cheat. His cheating is one of the things they love about him. So that he’ll cheat — while loudly accusing the other side of cheating — is a given. We just don’t know yet exactly how."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘More grifting’: Internet says ‘scam artist’ Trump will try to move GOP convention to one of his own resorts

Published

20 mins ago

on

May 25, 2020

By

"Trump Doral is going to be the new corona hotspot"

Many across the country think President Donald Trump may try to move the Republican National Convention to one of his own resorts after he kicked off Memorial Day by threatening the governor of North Carolina he may pull it.

The RNC chose the city of Charlotte as host for its 2020 convention, despite the state having a Democratic governor. On Monday Trump tried to force Gov. Roy Cooper to commit to allowing the August event to be held at full capacity, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Continue Reading
 
 
