Pompeo urges Kabul, Taliban cooperation after ‘appalling’ attack
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday urged the Afghan government and Taliban to cooperate after grisly attacks on a maternity hospital and a funeral dealt a blow to US efforts to end the war.
Pompeo called the twin assaults “appalling” but noted that the Taliban, who signed a February 29 accord with the United States in his presence, denied responsibility.
“The Taliban and the Afghan government should cooperate to bring the perpetrators to justice,” Pompeo said in a statement.
“As long as there is no sustained reduction in violence and insufficient progress towards a negotiated political settlement, Afghanistan will remain vulnerable to terrorism.”
The Islamic State group, which has jostled with the Taliban for influence, claimed responsibility for the attack on the police officer’s funeral in eastern Afghanistan that killed at least 24 people.
The extremist movement made no mention of the raid on the hospital in Kabul that killed 14 people, including nurses and newborns.
President Donald Trump has been eager to end America’s longest war and began pulling troops after the Leap Year accord with the Taliban, who agreed to reduce violence and not target Western forces, although they have kept attacking Afghan troops.
Following the latest bloodbath, President Ashraf Ghani ordered security forces to resume offensive operations against the Taliban as well as other insurgents.
The forces of the internationally backed government had been observing a unilateral posture of only reacting defensively to Taliban attacks.
The US military made clear that it would not join the Kabul government and keep observing its truce with the Taliban.
“The US military will continue to conduct defensive strikes against the Taliban when they attack our (Afghan) partners,” said Lieutenant Colonel Thomas Campbell, a Pentagon spokesman.
“This is going to be a windy, bumpy road, but a political agreement is the best way to end the war,” he said, quoting a recent statement by Defense Secretary Mark Esper.
© 2020 AFP
‘We may see an accomplice’: Ex-FBI official warns Barr could try to indict Obama team to win the 2020 election
MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace poured cold water on the latest Republican talking points about the tinfoil-hat conspiracy theory they've concocted called Obamagate.
Speaking with former FBI assistant director for counterintelligence, Frank Figliuzzi and former White House acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal, Wallace noted that if the Trump team tries to go after Barack Obama, they're going to end up taking down some Republicans along with them.
"The person who warned Donald Trump not to put Mike Flynn on any of the lists on key national security posts wasn't a Democrat, it wasn't Obama," recalled Wallace. "It was Chris Cristie, Chris Christie was fired as head of the transition for not putting Mike Flynn on the list for any important national security position. Fact, Chris Christie was punished by Jared Kushner and Steve Bannon, they dumped the transition books which didn't have Mike Flynn's name on any of the lists because he, too, shared concerns about whether Mike Flynn was suitable for a national security position. So, there's a pretty inconvenient little wrinkle in Donald Trump's fantastical delusions about Mike Flynn and Chris Christie didn't think he belonged in a national security post, either."
Congress presses Trump for answers on botched Venezuela ‘invasion’
The head of a US congressional committee said Tuesday he was asking President Donald Trump's administration for explanations over a mysterious botched "invasion" of Venezuela in which two Americans were arrested.
"Congress needs answers, and we need them now," said Eliot Engel, a Democrat who heads the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
"We need to know if US laws were broken by American citizens and companies and whether any element of the US government was aware of what was taking place," he said on Twitter.
Referring to the television spy, Engel said the raid sounded like "a bad Jack Ryan episode" and complained that the State Department had ignored his request for a briefing.
COVID-19
Pence to ‘keep distance’ from Trump: White House
US Vice President Mike Pence, whose press secretary tested positive for coronavirus, has decided to "keep his distance" from President Donald Trump for a few days, the White House said Tuesday.
Katie Miller, Pence's press secretary, tested positive for the virus last week along with a personal valet to Trump.
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Pence, who heads the White House coronavirus task force, "has made the choice to keep his distance for a few days" from the president.
"I would just note that that's his personal decision to make that," McEnany said. "As to how many days he does that, that's a decision for the vice president."