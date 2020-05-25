President roasted for ‘a lie of colossal Trumpian proportions’ by St. Louis newspaper

President Donald Trump’s attempts to blame former President Barack Obama for America’s COVID-19 response were fact-checked in a new editorial by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

“Woe is Donald Trump. The long-suffering, misunderstood president just can’t make the world understand what a raw deal he got,” the newspaper wrote.

The article noted the president has attempted to blame China, the World Health Organization and Obama for America’s response.

The newspaper noted comments from Trump on April 18th, “We inherited a broken, terrible system … our cupboards were bare. We had very little in our stockpile.”

“That was Trump’s attempt, frequently repeated by the president and recycled in White House presentations, to lay responsibility for the inept pandemic response at Obama’s feet, as if three years in office were insufficient for Trump to repair all the supposed damage his predecessor wrought,” the newspaper explained. “Except it’s a lie of colossal Trumpian proportions.”

The newspaper compared the numbers between the two presidents.

“If the cupboard was bare, it’s because Trump swept it clean,” the Post-Dispatch concluded.