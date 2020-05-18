Priest goes viral for using squirt gun to bless parishioners with holy water

Thanks to stay-at-home orders, a Detroit priest was forced to come up with a new way of disseminating holy water to his parishioners.

St. Ambrose Parish posted a photo of Father Tim Pec using a little green squirt gun to bless people in their cars with holy water. When the photo started to make its way across Twitter, it went viral with over half a million likes and over 100,0000 retweets.

