Priest goes viral for using squirt gun to bless parishioners with holy water
Thanks to stay-at-home orders, a Detroit priest was forced to come up with a new way of disseminating holy water to his parishioners.
St. Ambrose Parish posted a photo of Father Tim Pec using a little green squirt gun to bless people in their cars with holy water. When the photo started to make its way across Twitter, it went viral with over half a million likes and over 100,0000 retweets.
A Priest giving social distance blessings with a squirt pistol and what, I'm assuming, is Holy water. 2020 folks. pic.twitter.com/iDnYs33hs9
— Jeff Barnaby (@tripgore) May 15, 2020
