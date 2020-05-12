Quantcast
Pro-Trump congressman accidentally pushes bill banning Trump from spending money at his properties

Published

11 mins ago

on

Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) introduced a bill this month specifically designed to target campaign spending by one of his fellow reps, but in doing so, he accidentally pushed for a ban on the Trump’s reelection campaign spending money at Donald Trump’s privately-owned businesses.

The May 1 legislation called the “Obstructing Monetary Allocations to Relatives Act,” or OMAR Act, accuses Ilhan Omar (D-MN) of steering nearly $600,000 since 2018 to a company owned by political consultant Timothy Mynett, whose ex-wife said in divorce filings in early 2019 that he had admitted to carrying on an affair with Omar.

“Our elections should be held to the highest ethical standards and this loophole only serves to invite corruption into the process,” Steube said on Friday. “We should be serving the people as elected officials, not lining our own pockets. This legislation will add more protections for American campaign dollars and prevent candidates from violating the trust of the public.”

As the Daily Beast points out, the bill prohibits any campaign payment “to a vendor which is owned or controlled by an immediate family member of the candidate,” which it defines as “a father, mother, son, daughter, brother, sister, husband, wife, father-in-law, or mother-in-law.”

“Upon taking office in 2017, Trump publicly insisted he had turned over all operations to his two adult sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., who remain the top two executives at the privately held company,” the Beast’s Lachlan Markay reports. “That means the Trump Organization is, under the terms of Steube’s bill, ‘controlled’ by immediate family members of the candidate, and therefore that the Trump campaign would be prohibited from spending money at Trump properties.”

“It’s almost certain” that the GOP congressman “did not intend to prohibit the president from steering campaign funds to his own hotels, resorts, and golf clubs,” the Beast said.

Read the full report over at The Daily Beast.

2020 Election

Trump has convinced his supporters that it is ‘normal’ to just move on and accept COVID-19 deaths: conservative

Published

6 mins ago

on

May 12, 2020

By

In a column for the conservative Bulwark, Robert Tracinski stated that Donald Trump's claim that he could shoot someone on 5th Avenue and his fans would not care has been borne out by the COVID-19 pandemic that has already claimed over 80,000 lives and yet they are still standing by him.

Claiming that "Trump understood his supporters earlier than anyone else," he added, "He was right. There has proven to be nothing his core supporters won’t excuse to keep from having to admit that they were wrong. At this point, that means stubbornly, and even insistently, welcoming mass death."

Continue Reading

‘That’s insane’: Senator unloads on Trump’s CDC for lack of guidance on reopening after Fauci hearing

Published

14 mins ago

on

May 12, 2020

By

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) blasted President Donald Trump and the Center for Disease Control for the lack of guidance on reopening the states.

"You say that states shouldn't open too early, but then you don't give us the resources to succeed," Murphy began. "You work for a president who is, frankly, undermining our efforts to comply with the guidance that you've given us."

"It's infuriating to hear experts warn about reopening too soon hours after President Trump declared victory over the coronavirus. I worry you're trying to have it both ways. The guidance you've provided is criminally vague," he continued.

Continue Reading
 
 