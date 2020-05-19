Quantcast
‘Pro-Trump doctors’ will push for end of coronavirus restrictions in plan revealed in audio recording: report

Published

1 min ago

on

On Tuesday, Axios reported that Republicans are hiring “pro-Trump doctors” to advocate against stay-at-home restrictions and urge a swift reopening of state economies.

The plan was discussed on a May conference call between the Trump campaign and GOP political operatives, audio of which was obtained by the Associated Press.

“Anybody who joins one of our coalitions is vetted,” said Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh in response to the report. “And so quite obviously, all of our coalitions espouse policies and say things that are, of course, exactly simpatico with what the president believes. … The president has been outspoken about the fact that he wants to get the country back open as soon as possible.”

“President Trump has repeatedly used doctors to legitimize his credentials and policies,” said the Axios report. “The president’s physician Sean Conley on Monday released a letter backing Trump’s decision to begin taking hydroxchloroquine, but did not explicitly say whether he actually prescribed Trump the drug. Trump has been pushing for the U.S. to reopen after months of distancing in response to the coronavirus pandemic, going against the advice of some medical professionals, including Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Biden rips Trump’s ‘absolutely irresponsible’ promotion of discredited COVID-19 treatment: ‘Come on, man!’

Published

46 mins ago

on

May 19, 2020

By

On Tuesday, at a virtual town hall on food security, former Vice President Joe Biden took on President Donald Trump's continued promotion of hydroxychloroquine as a coronavirus treatment — and laid into him for taking it as a prophylactic with no scientific evidence.

"Come on, man! What is he doing?" said Biden. "What in God's name is he doing?"

He blasted the decision as "absolutely irresponsible" — and compared it to Trump's recent suggestion that doctors look into injecting household cleaners into people.

Joe Biden on Trump taking hydroxychloriquine: "Come on man, what is he doing? What in God's name is he doing?"

Trump’s food aid program is paying $100+ million to ‘brand builders,’ wedding planners and other unlicensed contractors

Published

51 mins ago

on

May 19, 2020

By

A food relief program championed by President Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka is relying on some contractors who lack food distribution experience and aren’t licensed to deal in fresh fruits and vegetables.

The contractors on Friday began delivering boxes containing fresh produce to food banks and other nonprofits. Forty-nine out of the 159 contractors picked by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to deliver boxes containing produce don’t have a requisite license from the same agency, according to a search of the USDA’s database using the information released about the contractors.

You don’t need invasive tech for successful contact tracing — here’s how it works

Published

58 mins ago

on

May 19, 2020

By

Your phone might ring, and when you pick it up, you may hear someone say, “Hi, I’m calling from the health department.” After verifying your identity, the person may say something like, “I’m afraid we have information that you were in close contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.”

The person calling is what’s known as a contact tracer. As most states begin to lift restrictions on movement and people once more start to eat in restaurants, work in offices and get on public transit, these phone calls will become more frequent. State public health departments are hiring thousands of these workers, and experts are calling for more than 100,000 contact tracers to be deployed across America.

