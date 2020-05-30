Protesters give Donald Trump a one-finger salute as Marine One flies over DC protests

President Donald Trump returned to Washington, DC on Saturday as large crowds of protesters fill the city’s streets.

Trump had flown to Florida to see the launch of the SpaceX Starship and returned as the sun was going down.

BuzzFeed News reporter Ellie Hall captured a picture of Marine One approaching the White House — and being welcomed back to town with raised middle fingers.

Trump, in Marine One, just did a flyover of the protest area outside the White House. Protesters flipped off the president’s helicopter.#dcprotest #MAGANIGHT #GeorgeFloydProtests pic.twitter.com/EMgCaOof1J — Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) May 31, 2020