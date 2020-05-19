Puppy scammers target lonely Aussies during lockdown
Australia is suffering a wave of puppy scams as fraudsters target the lonely and locked down with fake online offers of cavoodles, French bulldogs and other popular pooches, authorities said.
The consumer watchdog ACCC said the scammers fleeced people looking for a new pet out of some Aus$300,000 (US$196,000) in April alone, fives times higher than the normal monthly average.
“A lot of people are stuck at home and going online to buy a pet to help them get through the loneliness of social isolation,” ACCC Deputy Chair Delia Rickard said.
“Unfortunately the rush to get a new pet and the unusual circumstances of COVID-19 makes it harder to work out what’s real or a scam.”
With restrictions on travel making it harder for people to see dogs in-person, scammers will often ask for upfront payments to cover transport and then disappear, Rickard said.
“Unfortunately once you make the payments, the seller will cease all contact.”
In a statement released this week, the ACCC said cavoodles and French bulldogs were among the most popular breeds used to lure potential puppy owners.
It comes amid a soaring demand for pets during the pandemic with RSPCA New South Wales reporting a dramatic rise in adoption and foster inquiries last month.
“Try not to fall for the adorable puppy pictures they post, and remember, if the price looks too good to be true, it probably is,” Rickard said.
The amount lost to puppy scams in the first four months of 2020 has almost reached the total lost across all of 2019 while Aussies have lost Aus$700,000 (US$456,000) to virus-related scams so far this year.
© 2020 AFP
COVID-19
Puppy scammers target lonely Aussies during lockdown
Australia is suffering a wave of puppy scams as fraudsters target the lonely and locked down with fake online offers of cavoodles, French bulldogs and other popular pooches, authorities said.
The consumer watchdog ACCC said the scammers fleeced people looking for a new pet out of some Aus$300,000 (US$196,000) in April alone, fives times higher than the normal monthly average.
"A lot of people are stuck at home and going online to buy a pet to help them get through the loneliness of social isolation," ACCC Deputy Chair Delia Rickard said.
"Unfortunately the rush to get a new pet and the unusual circumstances of COVID-19 makes it harder to work out what's real or a scam."
COVID-19
‘Written for his base and to deflect blame’: Trump sends letter threatening permanent freeze of US funding to WHO
President Donald Trump on Monday sent a four-page letter to Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization, threatening to permanently freeze U.S. funding to the United Nations agency in the midst of a global pandemic that has made international cooperation as crucial as ever.
COVID-19
Pandemic throws up additional challenges for US firefighters
The wildfire season in the western United States is shaping up to be even more challenging this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced firefighters to rethink how they respond to disaster while also protecting themselves.
"We're focused on COVID-19, we're focused on coronavirus mitigation, trying to do our best to suppress the spread while at the same time we've got to mitigate and suppress these fires as we move into wildfire season," California's Governor Gavin Newsom said last week as he promised increased funding for firefighting.
Newsom said California has had a 60 percent increase so far this year in wildfires compared to the same period last year because of drier weather.