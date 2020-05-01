Quantcast
Connect with us

Queen releases “You Are The Champions” for healthcare workers

Published

8 mins ago

on

British band Queen on Friday released a new version of their rock classic “We Are The Champions” to raise money for health workers tackling the coronavirus outbreak.

The single changes the chorus at the end to “You Are The Champions” and is accompanied by a video of healthcare staff and COVID-19 lockdowns around the world.

Queen guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor — whose daughter is a doctor and features on the video — recorded it in their separate homes in London, where they have been taking part in virtual jams.

ADVERTISEMENT

Singer Adam Lambert, who rose to fame on US talent show American Idol and has toured with the band, recorded the vocals in Los Angeles.

Proceeds will go to the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

“Just like our parents, grandparents, and great-grandparents who fought for us in two world wars, those brave warriors in the front line are our new champions,” May said in a statement.

“That means the doctors, nurses, cleaners, porters, drivers, tea-ladies and gentlemen, and all who are quietly risking their lives daily to save the lives of our kin. CHAMPIONS ALL!!!”

In an interview with the BBC, he railed against shortages of protective equipment for healthcare workers in Britain, saying it made him “angry and sad”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think we as a nation have to be ashamed that we were not prepared,” he said.

Taylor said the experience of his daughter Rory working in the state-run National Health Service (NHS) made him “ultra-aware of the vital work they are doing daily to save us and our society”.

“Their bravery and sacrifice must not be prejudiced by anything less than a 100 per cent effort by our governments to protect them,” he said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They are precious to us all and they are truly our champions.”

The song “We Are The Champions” was released in 1977 and has become a global anthem.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was written by Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, who died in 1991.

He said of the song: “I wanted to write something that everyone could sing along to. And at the same time, I thought it would be nice to have a winning song that’s meant for everyone.”

© 2020 AFP


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

COVID-19

At least 10 existing drugs could weaken COVID-19, study says

Published

24 mins ago

on

May 1, 2020

By

At least 10 different drug compounds ranging from cancer therapies to antipsychotics and antihistamines may be effective at preventing the new coronavirus from multiplying in the body, according to a multidisciplinary study conducted by a team of scientists in the United States and France

The researchers mapped the human proteins the virus interacts with inside the body when it infects cells and makes copies of itself, then looked for compounds that could block the virus from using those proteins.

The result showed that 47 compounds in cell cultures had the desired effect, at least 10 of which are already in approved drugs or being studied for diverse conditions, but could be repurposed against COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus.

Continue Reading

COVID-19

Boeing raising $25 billion in bonds, says not seeking US government funds now

Published

28 mins ago

on

May 1, 2020

By

Boeing said Thursday it does not plan to seek US government support now after receiving strong interest from the bond market for a $25 billion public offering.

The aviation giant, which has been badly hit by the devastating impact of coronavirus shutdowns on global airlines, said demand for the bond offering was "robust."

"We do not plan to seek additional funding through the capital markets or the US government options at this time," according to a company statement issued Thursday night, adding that it expects the bond offering to be completed on May 4.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

White House announces Kayleigh McEnany to hold first briefing as press secretary

Published

7 hours ago

on

April 30, 2020

By

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image