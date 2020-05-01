Rachel Maddow investigation nails down the date ‘something broke’ at the CDC
On MSNBC Friday, Rachel Maddow identified a two-day period during which the Centers for Disease Control guidelines were changed subtly — in a way that eroded their health recommendations to make the guidelines easier on businesses.
“On April 20, [the CDC said] ‘Emphasize that face coverings must cover the nose and mouth at all times and should remain in place until taken off safely,'” said Maddow. “Two days later, here’s what they told the Smithfield plant in Sioux Falls. ‘Face coverings are generally recommended.’ So you go from must cover the nose and mouth at all times to generally recommended.”
“Here’s the Colorado guidance from April 20,” she continued. “‘Provide all entrants to the plant with a face covering and show them how it needs to be worn.’ Two days later, from the South Dakota report, quote, ‘If feasible, all employees should wear the face covering.’ If feasible. But if not, you’re fine.”
“The CDC in the April 20 Colorado report says ‘Teach workers to ask for new face coverings when theirs becomes dirty, wet or difficult to breathe through,'” said Maddow. “Two days later, in the South Dakota report, it’s not nearly so stern, quote, ‘The facial covering should be discarded and replaced when dirty or wet, if possible.’ Added possible.”
“I’m telling you, something happened and the CDC is not behaving the way it always has been, and the way we really need them to be behaving right now,” concluded Maddow. “We have narrowed it down now to a two-day window where something broke, and I’m telling you, we are going to figure this out.”
Watch below:
COVID-19
Rachel Maddow investigation nails down the date ‘something broke’ at the CDC
On MSNBC Friday, Rachel Maddow identified a two-day period during which the Centers for Disease Control guidelines were changed subtly — in a way that eroded their health recommendations to make the guidelines easier on businesses.
"On April 20, [the CDC said] 'Emphasize that face coverings must cover the nose and mouth at all times and should remain in place until taken off safely,'" said Maddow. "Two days later, here's what they told the Smithfield plant in Sioux Falls. 'Face coverings are generally recommended.' So you go from must cover the nose and mouth at all times to generally recommended."
Breaking Banner
Lockdown protesters Trump is firing up are expecting Civil War II: Right-wing extremism expert
The right-wing protests against government lockdowns are not normal protesters, a leading journalist studying the far-right explained on MSNBC on Friday.
MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes interviewed Christopher Mathias, a senior reporter at the HuffPost.
Mathias pointed out one of the protesters was wearing a Hawaiian shirt, which explained was code for "the boogaloo" -- the coming civil war that the protesters are expecting.
He went on to explain how many are Trump supporters and the groups involved have "a long history of being connected to white nationalist groups."
Watch:
Breaking Banner
Republicans defend pawn shop that was fined $60,000 for defying state lockdown
On Friday, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported that the GOP is uniting in defense of Diane Rowe, a gun and pawn shop owner in Grants, New Mexico who was fined $60,000 for defying a lockdown order.
The New Mexico GOP decried the fine as "a violation of Rowe's civil rights and constitutional rights and another unjust action against businesses trying to survive."
"The New Mexico Department of Health has the authority to enforce emergency public health orders by issuing a civil penalty of $5,000 per day on the third or subsequent warning, according to an April news release from state police," reported Michael Gerstein. "State police spokesman Dusty Francisco said the pawn shop was issued a cease and desist order April 14 and a citation to appear in court April 27 after the store remained open during that time."